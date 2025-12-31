Former India selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has addressed the concerns surrounding captain Suryakumar Yadav's form ahead of the T20 World Cup in February. The 35-year-old averages just over 17 in as many T20Is over the past 12 months and has only scored one half-century during that period. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth slammed Suryakumar for playing "musical chairs" with his batting order, saying that the veteran batter needs to settle down on a fixed slot before the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"He has to focus and take his time. He can't keep changing his batting position. He has to have a fixed number. If it's No. 3, it should be No. 3 all the time. For him to get back to form is extremely crucial with the T20 World Cup around the corner. Surya will be in the team and captain the team anytime. But his form is extremely worrying. Not only for those on the outside or the team but he himself will be worried," said Srikkanth.

The former India captain suggested that Suryakumar needs to focus more on his batting rather than captaincy, adding that even the player must be worried about his prolonged lean patch with the willow.

"He himself will look at how he hasn't scored at all in the last while. He was a bit unfortunate today to get out the way he did. I feel he is focusing too much on his captaincy to the detriment of his batting. He shouldn't be doing that. He should be focusing on his batting. Captaincy will come to him automatically as he is a good captain," he added.

Suryakumar's most recent outing for India was in the concluded T20I series against South Africa, where he led the Men in Blue to a 3-1 victory against the Proteas. He will next be seen leading the side in the five T20Is against New Zealand in January 2026, which will serve as a preparatory series for both sides before heading into the T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin February 7.

India will enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the T20 World Cup in 2024 in Barbados after defeating South Africa in the final.

