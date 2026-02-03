England are in search of a fresh start at the T20 World Cup after their Ashes debacle and a series of failures at global white-ball events, with captain Harry Brook under scrutiny on and off the field. The 2010 and 2022 champions, who boast an impressive roster of destructive batsmen and match-winning bowlers, are aiming to win the trophy for a record third time. Brook takes charge at a global tournament for the first time since he replaced Jos Buttler as white-ball skipper last year. Buttler stood down following England's early exit from the 50-over Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. That came after an embarrassing title defence at the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023 and a semi-final exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States.

The 26-year-old Brook, one of England's most gifted all-format players, has recently been in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Last month the Yorkshireman apologised after he was involved in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer during England's tour of New Zealand before the recent Ashes series in Australia, admitting to a "terrible mistake".

Brook was fined and warned over his conduct by the England and Wales Cricket Board, admitting he was fortunate to keep his job.

Now the richly gifted run-scorer has an early chance to shift the focus back on to his batting as he prepares for England's opener against Nepal in Mumbai on Sunday.

- Batting firepower -

England boast a wealth of explosive talent at the top of the batting order, with Buttler, Phil Salt and Ben Duckett all options as openers at the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Buttler is now 35, but remains one of the most feared players in limited-overs cricket and is a seasoned campaigner in the Indian Premier League, which is also 20 overs per side.

In the middle order, Brook and Tom Banton have the ability to change the game in the blink of an eye while rising talent Jacob Bethell is one of several versatile all-rounders.

If there is a potential weakness, it may among the pace bowlerss.

Mark Wood is unavailable because of injury while Jofra Archer, another express quick, has only just returned after suffering a side strain during the Ashes.

But Josh Tongue has been rewarded for his impressive performances in Australia with inclusion in the 15-man squad.

Luke Wood and Sam Curran provide England with left-arm pace options, while fellow seamer Jamie Overton, is also dangerous with the bat.

Vastly experienced leg-break bowler Adil Rashid leads the spin attack, with all-rounders Liam Dawson, Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed giving Brook a range of slow-bowling options.

England head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director of men's cricket Rob Key will be desperate for success after the recent 4-1 Ashes thumping raised serious questions about their respective futures.

England will start the tournament with their tails up after beating co-hosts Sri Lanka in both one-day international and T20 series -- they have lost just one T20 series since the 2024 World Cup.

There has been a significant turnover of personnel since England's white-ball purple patch, during which they claimed the 2019 50-over World Cup and the 2022 T20 crowns.

But Brook still has plenty of experience to call upon and, if England's new generation also make their mark, his team could challenge for another title.

