Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan has proposed a Test series between India and Pakistan, suggesting that the United Kingdom would be the perfect host. Vaughan's suggestion came just hours after the Pakistan government allowed its national team to play India in the T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage encounter on Sunday, ending a long-standing deadlock between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the match. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series for more than a decade due to political tensions between the two countries.

However, after the Pakistan government's announcement, Vaughan took to social media to express his happiness at the development and even suggested a three-match Test series between the two teams in the UK.

"It's great for the competition and cricket. We need them to somehow play a Test series soon as well. The UK would be a great place to host a 3-match series," Vaughan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

It's great for the comp and cricket .. We need them to somehow play a Test series soon as well .. UK would be a great place to host a 3 match serieshttps://t.co/OBnYu27Tk1 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2026

However, the former England captain was brutally trolled on social media following his suggestion. While the chances of the two teams playing a bilateral series in the near future appear extremely slim, Vaughan's comment was not received well by a section of social media users.

The India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup will go ahead as scheduled after Pakistan's government decided to withdraw its boycott call following persuasion from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, ending an impasse that cast a shadow on the ongoing tournament.

The game against India is scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," the Pakistan government stated in a press release.

