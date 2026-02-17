The Indian cricket team let its actions speak louder than words during the T20 World Cup Group A clash against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. India thrashed their arch-rivals by 61 runs after posting 175/7 in the first innings. While Ishan Kishan was the star with the bat, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, along with the spinners, made merry with the ball. In the midst of this, Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy was lauded by all. There was no aggressive gesture or unnecessary shouting as the India captain remained calm. In fact, during the team huddle, Yadav told everyone not to "say anything to anyone" before India began defending the total.

"Keep running in between the overs. Kisi se kuch bolna nahi (Don't say anything to anyone). We have to play good cricket. We will win this game with good skills," said Suryakumar during the huddle.

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar praised Suryakumar Yadav for injecting situational awareness into India's gameplay after they hammered Pakistan by 61 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday in Colombo. He highlighted Surya's leadership from the front-rescuing India at 77/6 against the USA and then steadying the innings at 88/2 against arch-rivals Pakistan, batting through to the 19th over for 32 runs.

Suryakumar played a composed knock of 32 runs off 29 balls, including three fours, which helped India reach 175/7 in their 20 overs. With this win, India sealed their spot in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026.

"You have to play according to the situation, and that is what Captain Suryakumar Yadav has done. He has led from the front. In the match against the USA, when India were in trouble at 77 for 6, Surya bailed the team out, and here against Pakistan, when he came out to bat, India were at 88 for 2. Then he batted until the 19th over, scoring 32 runs. Yes, he didn't bat at a high strike rate, but he ensured that wickets didn't fall, keeping hold of one end. The rest of the team understands that in T20 cricket, you don't want dot balls-you want to reduce them-but you also don't want to throw your wicket away trying to hit sixes. Being aware of the match situation, ground conditions, and even which way the wind is blowing is important, and Suryakumar Yadav has brought that awareness into this Indian team," Sunil Gavaskar said on JioStar.

With this emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads the head-to-head record 8-1.