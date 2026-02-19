India topped Group A of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating the Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad, riding on Shivam Dube's all-round show with both bat and ball. Speaking on Star Sports' 'Cricket Live' programme, JioStar expert Sunil Gavaskar praised Dube's improved shot selection, Varun Chakaravarthy's crucial spell and shared his thoughts on Abhishek Sharma's lean patch in the tournament. Gavaskar pointed out the one shot that could take Shivam Dube's game to another level. He said, "Shivam Dube is very difficult to bowl to because he has a wide range of shots. You can bowl outside off stump, but he still has the power to hit over long on. He is not just looking to hit over mid-wicket and square-leg. He can clear long off as well. If he works hard on developing the inside-out shot over extra cover, he will become a really scary batter. Then he can hit the ball to any part of the ground. The way Shivam Dube is maturing with every innings is very good news for India."

On the mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's sensational run, he said, "Varun Chakaravarthy's figures of three for 14 in four overs are amazing. When you take wickets, you also take away runs from the opposition. Clearly, Varun is going to be your key bowler. India will depend a great deal on Varun's four overs. How the opposition tries to counter him in the Super 8 stage will be very interesting to see."

The no. 1 batter in the shortest format, Abhishek Sharma, is yet to open his account in the tournament. He has not made a single run in three innings of the tournament.

On Abhishek Sharma's struggles, Gavaskar said, "Abhishek Sharma is a lovely guy, but expectations seem to be weighing on him. If he had started well against the USA, it would have been different. Now, the pressure of being the big six-hitter and top batter is showing. With his shot range, he needs to spend time in the middle. He cannot try to hit a boundary or six on the first ball of his innings. If the big shots come, fine. But he shouldn't force himself to play the big shots across the line. Take a single and get off the mark. Even four dot balls don't matter. He can make up for them later. He needs to play smart at the start. Spend an over or two settling in, then play his natural game. First, just get off the mark. Every batter wants that first run. Once he gets it, everything will fall into place."

India will face the last edition's finalist, South Africa, in their first fixture of Super Eights on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

On the likely changes India will make for the Super 8 clash against South Africa, the 'Little Master' said, "I feel Axar Patel will definitely come back to the playing XI for the Super 8 games. Now, whether he comes in place of Arshdeep Singh, we will have to wait and see. Whether Washington keeps his place is another aspect we don't know. My feeling is that Washington will probably keep his place. On a ground like the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on a pitch with hardly any turn, the team management might not go with Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep also did not play too many matches against South Africa in the five-match T20I series. My feeling is that Washington Sundar, being able to bat at number eight and hit the ball, gives him an advantage. So I feel only the return of Axar Patel in place of Arshdeep Singh will be the change."

