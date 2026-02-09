South Africa's Dale Steyn is one of the fiercest fast bowlers world cricket has ever seen. He played for the national team for around 16 years. The fast bowler went on to play 93 Tests for the Proteas, scalping 439 wickets. He appeared in 125 ODIs with 196 scalps to his name. Steyn also played 47 T20I matches and claimed 64 wickets in them. His impact was, however, way beyond numbers. Steyn's extreme pace, with the ability to swing the ball both ways, made him one of the best in the business during his playing days. His aggression just added to the charisma.

Post his international career, Steyn is now actively involved in commentary and is quite vocal in expressing his opinions on social media as well, especially X.

On Sunday, a fan accused Steyn of making "subtle jibes" at the Indian cricket team, and the former South Africa player responded to it with a fiery remark.

"Really? Show me one example," replied Steyn.

He later added, "I pose the same question to you, show me what I've said that's negative or untrue about any player or the team? You can't.

You know nothing about my salary so save your pathetic jibe. I pose the same question to you, show me what I've said that's negative or untrue about any player or the team? You can't.

"That said, It's not my fault if the coaches make or say the wrong things, I just call it out, I think that's fair enough and also, my job! However, I also praise when they do well, that's called being unbiased and levelheaded."

India were tested by USA in their very first game of the T20 World Cup 2026 but managed to clinch a 29-run win at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav played a fighting knock, helping the hosts post a total of 161 for 9 after getting an invitation to bat first. The side got off to a horrible start, going down to 46 for 4 in the Powerplay. Abhishek Sharma fell to Ali Khan for a golden duck, while Shadley van Schalkwyk struck thrice in the final over of the Powerplay to dent India. USA kept it tight with wickets at regular intervals before Suryakumar scored 84 not out off 49 to propel his team to a respectable total on the two-paced wicket.

Van Schalkwyk was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 25. In the chase, USA were restricted to 132/8. Mohammed Siraj returned with 3 for 29.