Ever since Pakistan announced the 'boycott' of the India match in the T20 World Cup 2026, reactions have been pouring in from cricket icons from both sides of the border. Cricket fans all across the globe have to wait for ICC or ACC events in order to see India and Pakistan play each other, but Salman Ali Agha's team has been advised by its country's government not to take the field against India on February 15. While Pakistan claims that the action has been taken in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were booted out of the tournament by the ICC, the experts of the game have been able to read between the lines and call out the country's 'double standards'.

Since the Pakistan government announced the decision on Sunday, many cricketing icons have shared their views. Even former Pakistan cricketers like Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Yousaf expressed regret over their country's call, but went on to back the stance, now that the decision has been made.

Indian legends like Sunil Gavaskar, however, aren't taking Pakistan's decision seriously, having seen the country make severe U-turns on the global cricketing stage over the years.

Here's how former cricketers and legends reacted to Pakistan's 'India boycott' in the T20 World Cup 2026:

Shahid Afridi: "I've always believed cricket can open doors when politics closes them. Regrettably, Pakistan won't play India at the #T20WorldCup, but I stand behind my government's decision. This is the moment for @ICC to lead and prove through decisions, not statements, that it is impartial, independent, and fair to every member."

Mohammad Yousaf: "A tough but necessary stand by our government. Principles must come before commercial interests. The 'selective' influence in world cricket needs to end for the game to truly be global."

Sunil Gavaskar: "I think in the next four or five days, when reactions start pouring in from across the world and even from their former players, there is a possibility that Pakistan will change their stance. What's new in this? We all know Pakistan cricketers retire and then, four days later, take back their retirement, saying 'our fans told us to play more'. This might happen again."

Harbhajan Singh: "Just wait for the ICC to do justice. There is a possibility that you will face sanctions, fines, and maybe you won't get to host an ICC tournament ever again."

Madan Lal: "They are all damaging their own cricket. It's not going to solve their problems. Someone has to be there to think right. They are not thinking right at the moment."

R Ashwin: "An India Pakistan clash even in the knockout is ruled out? Sure? We get there it will be a 'World T 20 bye'?"