India opener Abhishek Sharma skipped Thursday's training session as he continues to recover from a stomach upset, casting a small cloud over his availability even as the team stepped up preparations for the T20 World Cup game against Namibia. "Yeah, Washington joined the team yesterday, he'll train today. Abhi's still got a few issues with his tummy; we hope he'll be available for the game in a few days' time," assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said ahead of the match against Namibia on Thursday.

There was reassuring news on Jasprit Bumrah. The spearhead looked fully fit, initially taking a few easy strides to get a feel before changing his spikes and bowling at full tilt to skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

During one fiery spell, Bumrah beat Surya for pace and forced him to play on to his stumps - a reminder of just how sharp the premier quick can be at full fitness.

"He's been off for 10 days without bowling, but he's feeling a lot better and moving a lot better, so we'll see how training goes for them and get the team together on Friday," ten Doeschate added.

The two batters who appeared in complete control during the session were Suryakumar and Tilak Varma.

Varun Chakravarthy might be a problem for batters across the globe, but the manner in which the duo handled the mystery spinner was striking.

Surya effortlessly slog-swept him behind square, while Tilak launched a towering blow - a nearly 100-metre six that landed in the top tier, drawing appreciative looks from teammates.

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who rejoined the squad after his recent injury lay-off, looked a touch ginger during the initial fielding drills and did not bowl in the early part of the session.

He was seen engaged in a long discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir near the boundary ropes before ambling across to the pacers' nets for another detailed conversation with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Later in the session, Washington and Kuldeep Yadav took turns bowling to Tilak Varma - an encouraging sign as the team assesses his recovery from the side strain and rib injury.

With Abhishek on the mend, Washington gradually easing back into bowling and Bumrah roaring back to full rhythm, India's think-tank has a few selection calls to make before match day.