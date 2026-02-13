Story ProgressBack to home
Canada vs UAE LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
Canada vs UAE LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: It is a must-win match for both teams.
Canada vs UAE Live Cricket Scorecard Updates, T20 World Cup 2026© ICC
Canada vs UAE Live Updates, T20 World Cup: Canada take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Group D clash in Delhi on Friday. Both teams suffered heavy defeats in their opening fixtures of the tournament, and need a win to keep realistic hopes of qualification to the Super 8 alive. Canada lost by 57 runs to South Africa, while UAE were at the receiving end of a record-breaking 10-wicket win by New Zealand. UAE enter the game as favourites, boasting a 6-0 head-to-head record over Canada. (Live Scorecard)
United Arab Emirates' skipper - Muhammad Waseem says that it is their second game on the same wicket, and they were looking to bat as well. He says that they will try to restrict them to a low total now. Me further says that they don't have any total in mind, but they will give their best. Ends by mentioning two changes in their side.
The captain of Canada - Dilpreet Bajwa says that they want to bat first as they want to put runs on the board and put pressure on the chasing side. Reckons that the wicket looks like a belter as they saw in the last game and is relishing the captaincy pressure. Informs that they are going with an unchanged side.
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Aryansh Sharma (WK), Muhammad Waseem (C), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq (In for Dhruv Parashar), Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah (In for Muhammad Rohid).
Canada (Unchanged Playing XI) - Dilpreet Bajwa (C), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (WK), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskarandeep Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel.
TOSS - It's toss time in Delhi. Dilpreet Bajwa and Muhammad Waseem are out in the middle. The coin goes up and lands in favour of Canada. They elect to BAT first.
Battle of the spinners - Canada's chinaman Ansh Patel impressed with his variations and composure despite the result, while for the UAE, Haider Ali, the slow left arm orthodox bowler, was miserly in his four overs. These two spinners could well shape the fortunes of their respective teams, especially through the middle overs. Stay tuned for the toss and team news.
Promise and Problems - The opening games for both teams followed a similar script. There were sparks of promise with the bat from a couple of names, but the bowling units were taken to the cleaners and will be under pressure to respond.
Greetings all! Welcome to our coverage of Match 20, which sees Canada take on the UAE at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. It will be only the second T20I meeting between these two sides, and both are coming off defeats, so they will be eager to get points on the board.
... MATCH DAY ...
Match intro - The focus of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 shifts to the bustling capital of India as Canada takes on the United Arab Emirates at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This Group D encounter is essentially a knockout game for both sides. After suffering heavy defeats in their opening matches against full member nations, Canada and UAE are desperate to get points on the board. With the Super Eight dream hanging by a thread, this match promises a fierce battle between two top-tier nations fighting for survival. Canada's crusade - Canada’s return to the big stage started on a rough note with a 57-run loss to South Africa. The pace and bounce of the Proteas attack exposed gaps in their batting lineup, though there were sparks of resistance. Captain Dilpreet Bajwa will be urging his top order to show more composure. The spotlight will be on the explosive Yuvraj Samra and the experienced Navneet Dhaliwal to provide a solid platform. If their bowling unit, led by the left-arm pacer Kaleem Sana, can find its rhythm early, Canada has the firepower to put the UAE under immense pressure. UAE’s urgency - The UAE had a forgettable outing in their opener, being crushed by New Zealand by 10 wickets. Their batting did well, but their bowlers had no answer to the Kiwi openers. However, led by the dynamic Muhammad Waseem, the Emirates side is known for its resilience. They will rely heavily on Waseem’s aggressive starts and the steady presence of Alishan Sharafu in the middle order. With a bowling attack that includes the crafty Junaid Siddique, UAE will look to exploit Canada's occasional weakness against spin and disciplined seam bowling. Pitch and conditions - The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is known for its short boundaries and generally batter-friendly tracks. However, it can also be low and slow, bringing spinners into the game as the match wears on. With it being an afternoon start, the heat will be a major factor. The pitch is expected to be dry, possibly aiding turn. The captain winning the toss will likely choose to bat first, aiming to set a total. Form (Last 5 completed T20Is, most recent first) - Canada - LWWWW | UAE - LLLLW. Looking ahead - This is a battle of equals. Historically, the UAE has had a slight edge in experience against top-tier opposition, but Canada’s recent run in the Americas qualifiers showed they are a dangerous unit when confident. The short boundaries in Delhi suit Canada's power hitters, but the UAE’s spin attack might enjoy the afternoon conditions. It will likely come down to which batting lineup forgets their previous collapse faster. The UAE’s experience in subcontinental conditions might just give them the upper hand in a thriller. Who are you backing for the win?