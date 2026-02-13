Canada vs UAE Live Updates, T20 World Cup: Canada take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Group D clash in Delhi on Friday. Both teams suffered heavy defeats in their opening fixtures of the tournament, and need a win to keep realistic hopes of qualification to the Super 8 alive. Canada lost by 57 runs to South Africa, while UAE were at the receiving end of a record-breaking 10-wicket win by New Zealand. UAE enter the game as favourites, boasting a 6-0 head-to-head record over Canada. (Live Scorecard)