The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla took to social media to clear the air over an AI-altered video attributed to him. Controversy erupted after a Pakistani cricket show, hosted by former skipper Shoaib Malik, broadcast an edited video of Shukla speaking about the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 clash. The show, which aired on ARY News, featured the clip as Shukla's reaction to Pakistan's U-turn on playing against India in Colombo on Sunday. However, he made it clear that the video was manipulated using AI and urged everyone not to believe such misleading content.

"A video of my remarks on the India-Pakistan World Cup match has been manipulated using AI to alter the audio. These statements are not mine. I urge everyone not to believe or circulate this misleading content and to report it wherever such videos are seen," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A video of my remarks on the India Pakistan World Cup match has been manipulated using AI to alter the audio. These statements are not mine. I urge everyone not to believe or circulate this misleading content and to report it wherever such videos are seen. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 11, 2026

The edited video provided a false narrative on the Pakistan-ICC standoff over the T20 World Cup match. Pakistan announced that they will boycott the match as a show of support for Bangladesh but following negotiations with the global cricket body, they made a dramatic U-turn on their decision.

"I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representative on the repeated request by the BCCI to convince Pakistan to play against India. It is a good and amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket. This is what has been done," Rajeev Shukla can be heard as saying in the morphed video which aired on ARY News.

Shukla's original remarks had a different tone.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he lauded the International Cricket Council (ICC) for "finding an amicable solution" that made sure the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match will go ahead as per schedule after the latter decided to reverse its earlier decision to boycott the game.

"I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representative, supervised by the ICC chairman, and then the representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board. It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to the importance of cricket to the game," he told reporters