BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla blasted a Pakistani news channel over a viral AI-morphed video that altered his remarks on the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Taking to X, Shukla, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, denied making such statements and urged social media users not to circulate similar videos without verifying them. The viral video, which was aired on Pakistani news channel ARY News, falsely suggested that the BCCI pressured Pakistan to play India in the upcoming clash in Colombo.

"I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representative on the repeated request by the BCCI to convince Pakistan to play against India. It is a good and amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket. This is what has been done," Rajeev Shukla can be heard as saying in the morphed video which aired on ARY News.

However, Rajeev Shukla swiftly clarified that the video was manipulated, urging social media to report such videos in the future.

"A video of my remarks on the India Pakistan World Cup match has been manipulated using AI to alter the audio. These statements are not mine. I urge everyone not to believe or circulate this misleading content and to report it wherever such videos are seen," the BCCI VP posted on X.

A video of my remarks on the India Pakistan World Cup match has been manipulated using AI to alter the audio. These statements are not mine. I urge everyone not to believe or circulate this misleading content and to report it wherever such videos are seen. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 11, 2026

Shukla's original remarks had a different tone.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he lauded the International Cricket Council (ICC) for "finding an amicable solution" that made sure the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match will go ahead as per schedule after the latter decided to reverse its earlier decision to boycott the game.

"I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representative, supervised by the ICC chairman, and then the representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board. It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to the importance of cricket to the game," he told reporters on Tuesday.