Bangladesh Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul has made a sharp U-turn a day after stating that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and players decided to boycott the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. On Tuesday, Nazrul told reporters that the BCB and the players had taken the decision not to participate. The remark sparked confusion and criticism, as the government had previously stated the boycott was a state decision based on security concerns. Facing mounting questions, Nazrul issued a clarification on Wednesday, admitting he failed to explain the matter clearly. "Once again, I firmly state that the decision not to play in the World Cup was made by the government," he said.

Nazrul explained that his earlier comments were misunderstood during an "unprepared conversation" with journalists following a BCB event. He claimed the question asked was about whether he felt regret over not playing, not about who made the decision.

Government Decision Based on Security

According to Nazrul, the government had decided early in January not to send the team to India, citing security concerns. He maintained that he had made that position clear in several previous statements.

The initial controversy began when he appeared to suggest that the cricket board and players were behind the boycott. This statement raised questions about whether the government was shifting responsibility to the BCB.

In his clarification, Nazrul noted that the board and players accepted the government's decision without protest, despite the risk of financial losses, missed matches, and possible sanctions.

"The main credit for standing by the decision belongs to them," he said, praising the players and officials for supporting the move "in the interest of national security and dignity."

The remarks were made after a BCB event where a cheque of Bangladeshi taka 20 million was handed over to the University of Dhaka for playground development.

The episode has added fresh tension to Bangladesh cricket at a sensitive time, with uncertainty surrounding the team's international commitments and the potential fallout from the World Cup boycott.