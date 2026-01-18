Pakistan may rethink its participation in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup if Bangladesh's standoff over travelling to India is not resolved, adding a dramatic new layer to an already complicated situation. Sources told NDTV that Dhaka has reached out to Islamabad, seeking diplomatic and cricketing support after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play its World Cup matches in India, citing security concerns. "The Bangladesh government contacted officials in Pakistan to seek support regarding their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup and received a positive response," a source said. "Pakistan has indicated to us that they could reconsider their own participation if Bangladesh's issue is not addressed."

The development significantly raises the stakes for the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has been attempting to defuse the crisis. The 2026 T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on 7 February and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have warmed since the political upheaval in Dhaka last August, which saw the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina fled to India, and Bangladesh's subsequent requests for her extradition have so far been ignored, further straining India-Bangladesh ties.

Cricketing relations between Islamabad and Dhaka have also improved in recent months. The two boards worked closely during last year's Asia Cup, with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi receiving strong backing from BCB president Aminul Islam. Naqvi, in turn, supported Bangladesh's call for an Asian Cricket Council meeting ahead of the tournament.

The current impasse began after Bangladesh refused to send its team to India for the World Cup, despite an ICC-commissioned security assessment finding no specific threats. Following talks with the ICC on Saturday, the BCB released a statement saying it would "continue engaging in constructive dialogue on this matter," but stopped short of altering its position.

Tensions between India and Bangladesh have simmered in recent months, particularly after Kolkata Knight Riders released the Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad. Although no official reason was provided, the move was widely interpreted as a reflection of deteriorating bilateral relations. In response, the Bangladesh government banned IPL broadcasts in the country.

Shortly afterwards, the BCB formally informed the ICC that it would not play any World Cup matches in India-a stance it has maintained since.

With Pakistan now signalling solidarity with Bangladesh, the ICC faces mounting pressure to find an immediate resolution. Any potential boycott by two Full Member nations would represent an unprecedented crisis for global cricket's showpiece T20 event.

For now, the clock is ticking, and the tournament's future schedule hangs in the balance.