Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Participation Row, LIVE Updates: Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 in India continues to hang in the air, after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held firm on its stance and refused to play in India despite an ultimatum set by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The next step in the back-and-forth between the BCB and the ICC is now awaited. The BCB have insisted that they are keen on playing the T20 World Cup, but not in India, despite a clearance from the ICC regarding safety concerns. Meanwhile, Bangladesh players "seemed to understand the situation" according to the nation's sports adviser Asif Nazrul.
Bangladesh Participation Controversy LIVE Updates, ICC T20 World Cup 2026:
Bangladesh T20 World Cup Row LIVE: Where did the saga start?
The saga kickstarted when Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was asked to be released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from participating in IPL 2026, amid political tension between India and Bangladesh. Mustafizur had been bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 9.2 crore in the auction. This eventually led to Bangladesh refusing to participate in the T20 World Cup in India, citing safety concerns to its players, staff and fans.
Bangladesh T20 World Cup Participation LIVE: Bangladesh's allegation
While the ICC declared that there is no credible threat to the safety of the Bangladesh players, staff and fans in India, the BCB remained firm in their decision to not play in India. BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul stated that "shocking calls" were made in the ICC Board Meeting.
"There were some shocking calls in the ICC Board Meeting. The Mustafizur (Rahman) issue is not an isolated single issue. They (India) were the sole decision makers in that issue," he said.
Bangladesh T20 World Cup Row LIVE: Bangladesh refuse despite ICC ultimatum
Here's a recap of the latest update: The BCB refused to play the T20 World Cup in India despite an ultimatum being set by the ICC, confirming their decision on Thursday after a meeting between its board members, government and players.
"We will continue to communicate with the ICC. We want to play the World Cup, but we won't play in India. We will keep fighting," said Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh's sports adviser.
Bangladesh T20 World Cup Participation LIVE: A tense situation
Bangladesh's participation at the T20 World Cup 2026 in India is still uncertain. Despite the International Cricket Council (ICC) sending an ultimatum that refusal could see them get replaced, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held firm on its stance.
