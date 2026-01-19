On January 17, the Bangladesh Cricket Board sent a stunning offer to the ICC - to simply swap their group (Group C) with Ireland (Group B). The motive behind this was that all of Ireland's group matches are scheduled in Sri Lanka, meaning had the swap taken place, Bangladesh's group games would be held in Sri Lanka instead.



However, Cricket Ireland (CI) confirmed that they had received assurances from the ICC that their schedule will not be changed, as reported by Cricbuzz.