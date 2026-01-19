Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 in India is up in the air, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) sending an ultimatum to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). As per ICC sources, the BCB have been urged to decide on its participation by January 21, or otherwise "risk being replaced by another team". This saga follows a series of events kickstarted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s instruction for the removal of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, amid ongoing political tension between India and Bangladesh.
On January 17, the Bangladesh Cricket Board sent a stunning offer to the ICC - to simply swap their group (Group C) with Ireland (Group B). The motive behind this was that all of Ireland's group matches are scheduled in Sri Lanka, meaning had the swap taken place, Bangladesh's group games would be held in Sri Lanka instead.
However, Cricket Ireland (CI) confirmed that they had received assurances from the ICC that their schedule will not be changed, as reported by Cricbuzz.
There has been considerable back and forth between the ICC and the BCB, following the initial request from the latter regarding the change of venue. No conclusion was reached in their first meeting on January 13, with the ICC, headed by chairman Jay Shah, stating that there will not be a change in the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule.
Then followed a rather interesting request from Bangladesh.
Amid the BCB's request to the ICC to shift their matches from India, former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal urged the BCB to keep in mind the long-term consequences of such a move. Reacting to this, then-BCB director M Najmul Islam labelled Tamim an "Indian agent" on his Facebook account, and his post quickly went viral.
Najmul Islam was eventually sacked from his post for his comments on Tamim after Bangladesh's domestic cricketers went on strike.
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's Rs 9.2 crore IPL 2026 buy by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) led to massive criticism from a section of social media users, amid political tension between India and Bangladesh. KKR were ultimately instructed by the BCCI to remove Mustafizur from their roster, triggering the saga.
Following this, the BCB requested the ICC on January 4 to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to a neutral venue, citing security concerns.
