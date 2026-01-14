Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Nazmul Islam recently stirred controversy after he called former captain Tamim Iqbal an "Indian agent". Iqbal had advocated dialogue between Bangladesh, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the BCCI over the T20 World Cup venue row. Bangladesh are unwilling to travel to India for the T20 World Cup, starting February 7, after Mustafizur Rahman was barred from playing in the IPL 2026.

Then on Wednesday, Nazmul said the Bangladesh Board would not lose much if its cricket team did not play the T20 World Cup.

"The board has no profit or loss here," BCB Finance Committee Chairman M Nazmul Islam told reporters on Wednesday. "Whether Bangladesh plays here or not, there is no profit or loss for the board - at least for this World Cup."

Following that statement, the BCB reacted strongly.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to address recent comments made by a member of the Board that have generated concern. The Board expresses its sincere regret for remarks that may be deemed inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful. Such comments do not reflect the values, principles, or official position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, nor do they align with the standards of conduct expected from individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving Bangladesh cricket," it said in a statement.

"The BCB reiterates that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement or remark made by any director or Board member unless issued formally through the Board's designated spokesperson or the Media & Communications Department. Any statements made outside these authorised channels are personal in nature and should not be interpreted as representing the views or policies of the Board."

The cricket body also warned of "appropriate disciplinary action".

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board also makes it clear that it will take appropriate disciplinary action against any individual whose conduct or comments show disrespect towards cricketers or cause harm to the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket," it said.

"The Board unequivocally reaffirms its full support for and respect towards all cricketers, past and present, who have represented the country with dedication and pride. Players remain at the heart of Bangladesh cricket, and their contributions and welfare continue to be a top priority.

"The BCB remains committed to protecting the interests, dignity, and well-being of its players and to upholding professionalism, accountability, and mutual respect across all levels of the game."

Bangladesh are scheduled to play four T20 World Cup group-stage matches in India.