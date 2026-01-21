The on-field relationship between former India captain Rohit Sharma and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been one that has intrigued fans of Indian cricket for a long time. On numerous occasions in the past, Kuldeep has often urged Rohit for a DRS (Decision Review System) review after LBW shouts, which have been turned down by the latter, sometimes even in jest. Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, where Kuldeep is set to feature for India, Rohit gave a humorous piece of advice to him.

Asked to lend some advice to Kuldeep regarding DRS calls during the T20 World Cup, Rohit had a simple answer.

"Koi advice nahi bhai sahab ko. Ball daal apna chup chap. Aur peeche ja, har ball pe you can't appeal (No advice for him. Just go back and ball. You cannot appeal on every ball)," Rohit said in an interview with Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma's exclusive advice to Kuldeep Yadav for the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/7Mm2pvzVLF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 20, 2026

Kuldeep is one of eight members of the Indian squad who won the T20 World Cup 2024 title and will be aiming to win their second trophy in succession.

The left-arm wrist-spinner had an excellent T20 World Cup 2024, picking up 10 wickets in just five matches. However, he may find himself out of the initial playing XI if India opt to go for three seamers.

Rohit also highlighted that Team India's biggest challenge would be whether they can fit both Kuldeep and in-form mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the playing XI.

"The biggest challenge will be how they (Team India) play them (Kuldeep and Varun) together. You can only play them together if you play with only two seamers," Rohit said.

Varun Chakravarthy has had a meteoric rise since re-entering the Indian T20I team following the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Chakravarthy currently holds the No. 1 rank in the ICC men's T20I bowling rankings.