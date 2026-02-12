Babar Azam, once a stalwart in Pakistan cricket, is now fighting to keep his spot in the team. After being dismissed for 15 runs off 18 balls in Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the Netherlands, he redeemed himself to some extent by scoring 46 off 32 balls against the United States of America. Yet, some of his former teammates aren't sure if Babar has what it takes to deliver against India in the high-profile showdown on Sunday. The likes of Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Amir, and Rashid Latif mocked Babar on Live TV and placed crazy bets over his potential contribution in the India match.

During a discussion on a Pakistani TV show, Shehzad promised to bring food for everyone in the audience and the support staff if Babar manages to win the match for Pakistan. Amir, on the other hand, said that he could come out of retirement if Babar goes on to score 50 or more runs, at a strike-rate of over 150.

Ahmed Shehzad said, "The crowd coordinator won't have to get food that day. The whole team will get food."

The show's anchor then promised on behalf of Mohammad Amir, "If Babar, let's say, with a strike rate of 160... Yes. Keep it like that. If he plays innings with a strike rate of 160 and helps Pakistan win, Amir will take his retirement back. If he plays big innings with a strike rate of 160, then."

Shehzad intervened and said, "Let's be realistic. If he plays a match-winning inning with a strike rate of 150 and scores 50 plus, then all these conditions are on." Amir agreed to Shehzad's condition.

pic.twitter.com/n1i2W6AE1u — Shah (@Shahhoon1) February 11, 2026

Rashid Latif then left everyone in splits as he said, "He doesn't even bat that long."