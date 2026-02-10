Sri Lanka cricket team star Bhanuka Rajapaksa made an intriguing remark about the bats being used by Indian players. Rajapaksa claimed that the bats used by the Indian cricketers are far superior than the ones that others have and even claimed that it feels as though there is a layer of rubber applied on them. He went on to say that all other players are aware of the difference in quality and alleged that these bats cannot even be bought by others. The remarks came amid India's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

"Indian players have bats that are far superior to the best bats we get. It feels as though a layer of rubber has been applied. I can't imagine how that's possible. These bats can't even be bought by others — all players know this," Rajapaksa was quoted as saying by Newswire. "It might sound silly, but that's honestly what I felt."

Later in a clarification shared following the interview, Newswire reported: "Rajapaksa said Indian cricket is "incredibly advanced," pointing to its systems, infrastructure and equipment standards, and described Indian bat manufacturers as among the best in the world. He added that, in hindsight, he could have provided clearer context, stressing that his comments were made with respect."

Rajapaksa has played 45 T20Is for Sri Lanka but is not part of the T20 World Cup squad.

Coming to Sri Lanka, the co-hosts produced a clinical, all-round performance to begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup with a 20-run victory over Ireland.

Asked to bat first, Kamindu Mendis' scintillating 19-ball 44 and Kusal Mendis' unbeaten half-century lifted Sri Lanka to 163 for six after a slow start.

Sri Lanka were also helped by a few dropped catches by the Irish fielders in the floodlit R Premadasa Stadium.

In reply, Ireland were all out for 143 in 19.5 overs.

Ross Adair struck 34 off 23 balls, while Harry Tector made 40 off 34 deliveries.

Maheesh Theekshana (3/23 in 4 overs) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/25 in 4 overs) were excellent with the ball, playing vital roles in the Sri Lankan victory.

In the chase, Ireland lost skipper Paul Stirling (6) in the fourth over with just 24 runs on the board, but Ross Adair looked in good touch and was dealing in boundaries to quickly move to 29 off 16 balls as his team reached 45 for one at the end of power play.

Stirling was dropped by Kusal Mendis on 1, but he could not capitalise on the life offered to him and was bowled by a fine yorker from Maheesh Theekshana.

Sri Lanka got the big wicket of Adair when Wanindu Hasaranga bowled him with an excellent googly, the experienced leg-spinner striking in his first over.

Harry Tector continued to hold the Ireland innings thereafter as they reached 72 for two at the halfway stage, needing another 92 runs in 60 balls.

However, Hasaranga struck again as Tector was dismissed in the 16th over.

Ireland's innings fell apart after that as they lost quick wickets to get bowled out.

Earlier, wicketkeeper Kusal made 56 off 43 balls with the help of five boundaries and added 67 runs for the fifth wicket with Kamindu, who smashed four fours and two sixes, to lift Sri Lanka after they were struggling at 86 for four in the 14th over.

(With PTI inputs)