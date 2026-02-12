The Indian cricket team has suffered a bitter blow ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against Namibia, as explosive opener Abhishek Sharma has been all but ruled out following a severe stomach infection and subsequent hospitalisation. While Abhishek was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, it is unlikely that the management will risk him against Namibia, especially with the Pakistan clash scheduled for Sunday. However, it has now been reported that the stomach issue has led to the batter losing a significant amount of weight due to dehydration in a short period.

A report in the Times of India has claimed to reveal how Abhishek found himself in this health crisis. The trouble began on February 6, following a net session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is understood that the opening batter consumed something that triggered stomach upset. Despite his condition worsening by matchday, Abhishek showed immense grit, choosing to take the field. However, he lasted only one ball at the crease against the USA. His physical distress was evident throughout the evening, as he was noticeably absent from the dugout and was unable to join his teammates even for the post-match handshakes following India's 29-run victory over the USA.

The stomach infection, coupled with a change in weather, escalated into a high fever and severe dehydration. After suffering significant fluid loss and noticeable weight loss, Abhishek was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for medical supervision. While the team remains hopeful for his long-term recovery, the immediate priority is his health. Abhishek did not attend the team's training session on Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma Set To Miss Namibia Clash

Addressing the media, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate provided an update on the batter's status, though the management is remaining cautious.

"Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful that he will be available for the game in two days' time," Ten Doeschate said. "We're waiting on Abhi's fitness more than anything, and that will again open up a few different combinations."

Despite the coach's cautious optimism, the report claimed that a decision has been made to rest Abhishek for the Namibia fixture to avoid any long-term risks following his physical depletion. In fact, the batter has reportedly summoned his personal trainer to Delhi to oversee his rehabilitation and strength training before the team departs for Sri Lanka. The team management will be sweating on his fitness, as his "destructive" presence at the top of the order remains a vital component of India's tactical combinations for the remainder of the tournament.