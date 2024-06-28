India's star batter Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter has scored only 75 runs across 7 innings that includes two ducks. Kohli continued his poor form during the T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Guyana as he failed with a run-a-ball 9. While trying to shovel a good length delivery of Reece Topley in the third over of India's innings, Kohli missed the ball completely and it rattled his leg stump.

While commenting on the dismissal, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif reminded Kohli that the surface for the T20 World Cup is not like a Bengaluru pitch. It is worth noting that the surface in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a belter. It also happens to be the home ground for Kohli's Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangaluru.

"Virat Kohli went out of his plan. This is not a Bengaluru pitch, this is a different one. Hitting the ball is not easy on this surface. The entire team combined to post a total of 171. It is not that easy, there are problems here for batters," said Rashid Latif on Caught Behind.

While it was a poor outing for Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma continues his great form with yet another half-century. Rohit, who had scored a sensational 41-ball 92 against Australia in India's last Super Eight match, shone with 57 off 39 balls in the crucial knockout game vs England.

His innings was even interrupted by rain as the play was halted but Rohit still managed to play a match-winning knock.

"It was tough for Rohit Sharma as he lost the toss and had to come out to bat. Virat Kohli was dismissed and rain interrupted the game. That period is very bad. Waiting for umpires, seeing super soppers in action and then come out to bat again," said the former Pakistan wicketkeeper.