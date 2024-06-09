The India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup isn't for the faint-hearted. Arguably the biggest cricketing rivalry in the world, the Indo-Pak showdown has produced fireworks more often than not. As the two teams gear up for another challenge in the USA, Pakistan greats Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram have picked the teams they believe would come out victorious. Despite Pakistan's poor form, Waqar feels Babar Azam's men will take the win while Akram is of the opinion that Rohit Sharm'as team has a better chance.

India and Pakistan got off to contrasting starts in the tournament. While India hammered Ireland in their opener, Pakistan were stunned by co-hosts USA.

"My heart says Pakistan but from what I've seen so far in this tournament the pitch in New York is very much for the faster bowlers. So, it evens it out a little bit just purely because of the surface in New York," said Waqar Younis on Star Sports.

Akram feels India have a 60% chance of winning but things can change quickly one good innings or spell is produced by Pakistan.

"If we look at India's form, India generally is a better team. Better team in a way that they're favourites heading into that game. I will give 60% to India and 40% to Pakistan. But, it's T20I, one good innings, one good spell, the game can change quickly. I think everybody is looking forward to the game of the tournament," said Akram.

History has always been used to evaluate which side will be the on-paper favourites. Just like other instances, it is favouring India.

India tapped into their rich form just at the right time. While Pakistan's decision to play more cricket before the World Cup seems to have backfired.

They arrived in the tournament after losing the T20I series against England by 2-0. The losing momentum played ticks on their minds, which led to their unprecedented loss to the USA in the Super Over.

Even in the T20 World Cup, out of seven matches, Pakistan beat their arch-rival once. It took a spirited opening stand from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to take the game away from India in 2021.

With ANI Inputs