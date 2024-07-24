India all-rounder Axar Patel has backed Suryakumar Yadav's appointment as Team India's new T20I captain, calling him a "bowler's captain". Suryakumar Yadav - fondly called SKY - was appointed India's captain in the shortest format following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from T20Is after India's victorious T20 World Cup 2024. Now, Axar has spoken out in support of his new captain, sharing anecdotes about his experience with him. He has also mentioned that he will have conversations with new coach Gautam Gambhir regarding his role in the side.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Axar said, "I know he (Suryakumar Yadav) is a bowler's captain. He gives the bowlers the fields they ask for. And it was like that with me, too. I don't think there will be a lot of change."

"We will get to know now, playing under his captaincy about his mindset. You can't judge someone's captaincy by one tour. When we play more, we will get to know more of his captaincy style," added Axar.

Beyond his captaincy, Axar also had words of praise for SKY's laid-back nature, perhaps similar to Rohit himself.

"Surya bhai is a happy-go-lucky guy. He keeps the atmosphere lively, loves doing mimicry and such fun stuff. I know he will keep the atmosphere cool," said Axar.

Axar has been picked in India's squad for both the T20I and ODI squads in the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, the first series under new head coach Gambhir. Axar will be competing with Washington Sundar for the role of bowling all-rounder in the side, with Sundar impressing in the recent T20I tour of Zimbabwe.

Axar expressed that he will have a chat with Gambhir on his role in the India setup.

"With Gautam bhai, yes, we will go to Sri Lanka, there will be meetings, we will exchange a few thoughts and after that I will get to know exactly what my role is and what he thinks. I will get more clarity on that only after that," said Axar.

India will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs against Sri Lanka, with the tour starting on Saturday, July 27.