Anahat Singh Advances In Sprott Champions Squash
Anahat Singh in action© X (formerly Twitter)
India's top women's player Anahat Singh defeated Lucy Turmel and moved into the second round of the Sprott Tournament of Champions in New York. The World No. 31 Anahat beat England's Turmel 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 13-11 in the PSA Platinum event, and will meet Japanese sixth seed Satomi Watanabe next. Meanwhile, men's world No. 29 Abhay Singh of India went down to Spain's Iker Pajares 4-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-3, 3-11.
