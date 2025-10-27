Story ProgressBack to home
Anahat Singh Storms Into Canadian Open Quarterfinals
Continued her impressive run, the 17-year-old from Delhi, ranked world No. 43, defeated sixth seed Melissa Alves 12-10, 12-10, 8-11, 11-2 in a 41-minute battle on Sunday.
Anahat Singh upset world No. 20 Melissa Alves of France to enter the the quarterfinals.© X (Twitter)
Reigning national champion Anahat Singh upset world No. 20 Melissa Alves of France to enter the the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open in Toronto. Continued her impressive run, the 17-year-old from Delhi, ranked world No. 43, defeated sixth seed Alves 12-10, 12-10, 8-11, 11-2 in a 41-minute battle on Sunday. Anahat will next face second seed Tinne Gilis of Belgium for a place in the semifinals of the USD 96,250 PSA Silver event.
Meanwhile, at the Toronto Athletic Club Open, sixth seed Veer Chotrani bowed out after a gripping five-game clash against England's Perry Malik, who prevailed 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 5-11, 11-5 in the round-of-16.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.