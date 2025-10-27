Reigning national champion Anahat Singh upset world No. 20 Melissa Alves of France to enter the the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open in Toronto. Continued her impressive run, the 17-year-old from Delhi, ranked world No. 43, defeated sixth seed Alves 12-10, 12-10, 8-11, 11-2 in a 41-minute battle on Sunday. Anahat will next face second seed Tinne Gilis of Belgium for a place in the semifinals of the USD 96,250 PSA Silver event.

Meanwhile, at the Toronto Athletic Club Open, sixth seed Veer Chotrani bowed out after a gripping five-game clash against England's Perry Malik, who prevailed 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 5-11, 11-5 in the round-of-16.

