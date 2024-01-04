During the India vs South Africa second Test match at Newlands in Cape Town, Virat Kohli was once again seen using his 'bail-swap' move. Ahead of Stumps on Day 1, Aiden Markram seemingly tried to waste some time to avoid another over. This is when Kohli got near the stumps and swapped the bails. Kohli playfully switching the bails during fielding is not new. The player had done this during the first Test against South Africa in Centurion too. However, unlike last time where Kohli's move saw India getting a wicket in the same over, it failed to provide the guests breakthrough as Markram comfortably defended the last ball.

Watch it here:

this



when markram wasting time, kohli came again with a mantra



just hope, it'll work tomorrow

India hold a good chance of levelling the series with South Africa after 23 wickets fell on the first day of the second and final Test at Newlands on Wednesday.

After being bowled out for 55 in the first innings, South Africa were 62 for three in the second innings at the close, still 36 runs short of India's first innings total of 153.

Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational career-best spell of six for 15 as South Africa were bowled out before lunch after choosing to bat first on a pitch which gave considerable help to the fast bowlers throughout the day.

South Africa's total was their lowest in almost 92 years, since they were bowled out for 36 and 45 by Australia on a rain-affected pitch in Melbourne in February 1932.

It was the lowest total by any team in a Test against India, beating 62 by New Zealand in Mumbai in December 2021.

Siraj bowled superbly in an unchanged nine-over spell.

India cruised into the lead in 9.4 overs, before the afternoon drinks break.

The tourists seemed set for a substantial advantage when they reached 153 for four, with the experienced Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease.

But the remaining six wickets fell for no runs in 11 balls.

Mukesh Kumar picked two wickets while Jasprit Bumrah scalped one as South Africa ended Day 1 at 62 for 3, trailing India by 36 runs.

(With AFP Inputs)