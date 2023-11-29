As the Indian cricket team enters a new phase after the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup 2023, a young brigade, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is leading the unit against Australia in a 5-match T20I series. But, with the all-format tour of South Africa not far away, there isn't any official confirmation on the availability of seniors like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. It has now been learned that Kohli has decided to give the white-ball assignment against the Proteas a miss. He will only join the team for the Test series.

According to NDTV sources, Kohli has opted out of the T20I and ODI series against South Africa, beginning December 10. Kohli's future, especially in the shortest format, has been under discussion since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022. The veteran batter continues to stay away from T20 internationals. But, his absence from the ODI assignment did come as a surprise.

It has also been learned that skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to confirm what he intends to be a part of the ODI assignment against South Africa. He is expected to give the T20I series in the Rainbow Nation a miss.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee headed by former India allrounder Ajit Agarkar will select the Indian team for all three formats in the coming days.

The two senior batters are likely to line up with the Indian team for the Test assignment which begins on Boxing Day at Centurion.

Virat is said to be on a holiday in London at present. Rohit too is reportedly in the United Kingdom, spending time away from the game after India's heartbreaking defeat to Australa in the World Cup final.

Both Kohli and Rohit were in sublime form in the ODI World Cup, with the former ending the tournament as the top run-getter. When and under what capacity do the duo aim to return to the white-ball team, isn't yet clear.