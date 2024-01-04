The India vs South Africa second Test at Newlands, Capetown is being played with both sides giving their all on the field. While the Indian bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj, did a commendable job to bowl out South Africa for 55 runs after getting an invitation to bowl first, the South African pacers bounced back and bundled India out for 153 runs. Dean Elgar then came out to bat for a final time in international cricket and scored 12 runs before becoming a victim of Mukesh Kumar.

While Mukesh was celebrating the wicket of Elgar to the fullest, Kohli made sure the stand-in South Africa captain got the best farewell in his last international match. He asked the crowd to bow down for the batter when he was walking back to the dugout.

Watch it here:

Mukesh Kumar picked two wickets while Jasprit Bumrah scalped one as South Africa ended Day 1 at 62 for 3, trailing India by 36 runs. Elgar and Aiden Markram took the Proteas off to a solid start in their second innings but Mukesh and Bumrah helped India pull things back by the end of play on the first day.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul (6 for 15) helped India bowl out South Africa for a paltry total. Bumah and Mukesh also picked two wickets apiece in the first innings. The pitch definitely had great bounce but there is no denying the fact that the hosts put a poor show with the bat.

In reply, India, who were looking really solid at 153 for 4 at one stage, suffered a batting collapse and lost their last six wickets for zero runs in 11 balls. The Rohit Sharma-led side was bowled out, taking a 98-run lead.