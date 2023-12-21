South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.1 overs (0 Run) Around the wicket and drops it fuller in front of the stumps, Tony de Zorzi strides ahead and drives it straight to the bowler.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly back of a length and around off, Rassie van der Dussen rocks back and pushes it with hard hands in front of cover-point. Just the wide and the wicket off that over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up on the off stump, Rassie van der Dussen blocks it well under his eyes.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length in the channel, angling across again, Rassie van der Dussen looks to play it off the back foot but edges it down onto the deck.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Takes pace off straightaway and angles it well across the right-hander. Rassie van der Dussen looks to poke at it but the ball grips and goes well past the outside edge.
Rassie van der Dussen is the new batter in.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! There it is, the first wicket for India and it is that man again, Arshdeep Singh who does the job. Pitches this one up around middle, angling it across the right-hander. Reeza Hendricks gets caught on the crease and tries to block it off the front foot but the ball angles across enough to find a faint edge that goes straight through to the keeper. KL Rahul makes no mistake and Arshdeep lets out a big grunt as his frustration comes to an end.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Bowled back of a length and in the channel, Reeza Hendricks hangs back and punches it straight to cover.
8.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Banged in halfway down the pitch and over the stumps, Reeza Hendricks looks to take it on but the ball sails over his head for a wide.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on the off stump line, Tony de Zorzi generates the reverse sweep and hits it towards backward point.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Dragged length on the off stump, Tony de Zorzi drives it without any footwork and gets the inner half of the bat to square leg.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Drags his length outside off stump, Tony de Zorzi chops it and finds the gap between backward point and cover, Arshdeep Singh chases the ball into the deep and the batters sprint for a quick double.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Darts a quicker one on the pads on a fuller length, Tony de Zorzi pushes it towards mid on.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Over the wicket now to the right-hander and drops it on a fuller length which spins into the batter from the off, Reeza Hendricks drives it on the front foot with the spin towards long on for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Around the stumps and pitches on a fuller length which drifts down the leg, Tony de Zorzi works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Much better from Arshdeep Singh. Back of a length on off, just angling away enough, Reeza Hendricks stays back and plays inside the line of the ball.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Tony de Zorzi tries to go after the width but toe-ends it down to third man for a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Reeza Hendricks guides it off the back foot behind pint and picks up a single.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That made a sweet sound off the bat and 50 comes up for South Africa. The slower one, rolling the fingers over the ball but it is bowled short and wide outside off. Reeza Hendricks waits for it well and then just latches onto the slap as the ball rockets into the point fence.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good length right around the top of off, Reeza Hendricks blocks it in front of covers.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) High, high and lands in no man's land! Hard length around middle and leg, Reeza Hendricks looks to pick it up and lift it downtown but miscues it squarer over mid-wicket. The ball goes very high but clears the chasing fielder Avesh Khan with ease. They get a couple of runs as well.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length across the off stump, Tony de Zorzi plays it and gets an inside edge on that one. KL Rahul does well to collect it. An expensive over from Mukesh Kumar comes to an end.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on the leg stump, Tony de Zorzi steers it to short fine leg.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The first maximum of the innings comes from the bat of Tony de Zorzi. Bowls a bumper outside leg, Tony de Zorzi uses the pace of the ball and swivels for a flat hook shot over deep fine leg. India leaking runs at the moment.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh hello! Bangs in short on the stump line, Tony de Zorzi rocks back and gets in position quickly and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary as there's no one in the deep.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around the leg stump by Mukesh Kumar, Tony de Zorzi attempts to flick it but gets the leading edge of his blade which falls short ahead of the cover fielder.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Over the wicket and pitches on the leg stump line with a hint of movement into the batter, Tony de Zorzi tucks it off the back foot to short mid-wicket.
