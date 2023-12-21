South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Short and around the off stump, KL Rahul gets on the back foot and works it towards short extra cover off the back foot.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is class! Short of a length which angles into the batter, KL Rahul swivels on the bounce and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Tad short and takes off from the surface which takes Sanju Samson by surprise from the outside off. Sanju Samson negotiates well on that and tries to play with soft hands but gets it off the splice of the bat. The ball trickles down to third man and the batters run for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Sanju Samson mistimes on the back foot punch to mid off.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Steams in from over the wicket and pitches on a tad fuller length in front of the stumps, Sanju Samson prods ahead strongly and defends the ball to short extra cover.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On the hard length around off. KL Rahul stands back and punches it on the off side. A very tight over from Lizaad Williams comes to an end.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A bit short over middle. Sanju Samson nudges it on the on side and sets off for a quick single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Sticking on the good length and angling it in around off. Sanju Samson again opts to defend it on the off side.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On length and nipping back in around middle. Sanju Samson stands back and defends it well.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A bit full and on middle. Sanju Samson blocks it on the on side solidly.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On the hard length over leg. KL Rahul nudges it away to square leg and runs one to get to the other end.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Starts the over with a wide down the leg side. KL Rahul tries to flick it away but misses it and the umpire signals a wide.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Short length around the off stump, Sanju Samson rocks back in his crease and punches it to the left of backward point. David Miller slides to his left and saves a run.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length which angles across outside off. KL Rahul opens the face of the bat and dabs it to deep third man and runs a single. India cross 50!
7.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length at the middle stump line, KL Rahul gets behind the line of the ball and blocks it down to the point region.
Skipper, KL Rahul is the next batter in.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! APPEAL! And up goes the finger! Sai Sudharsan straightaway sends it upstairs. On a length delivery which angles into the batter and keeps tad low on the bounce. Sai Sudharsan gets beaten all ends up on that one and the ball thuds his pads. The replays roll in but UltraEdge shows that no bat is involved and wickets are Umpire's call on Ball Tracking. The onfield decision stands and India lose a review. Sai Sudharsan departs.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On a back of a length this time, into the stump line, Sanju Samson closes the face of his blade and tucks it towards square leg for an easy single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Over the wicket and pitches on a fuller length, in front of the stumps, Sanju Samson alertly pushes it back to the left of the bowler.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Nandre Burger sticks with the short ball around leg. Sanju Samson glances it away to short fine leg and runs one.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Nandre Burger with the short ball again around leg. Sanju Samson pulls it but gets to the ball early. The ball goes very fine, racing away to the fence for four runs.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On the hard length again in line with leg. Sanju Samson nudges it away to the fielder at mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Nandre Burger drops it short and over leg. Sanju Samson plays it well and gloves it towards short third.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A bit fuller and on the off pole. Sai Sudharsan edges it away to deep point and gets to the other end with a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On the hard length outside off. Sanju Samson guides it down to third man and runs one to begin the over.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Around the wicket this time, fuller and shaping into the stumps. Sai Sudharsan flicks it straight to short mid-wicket.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball and outside off, Sanju Samson miscues the push and drives it to widish mid off for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again around off, Sanju Samson drives it towards the left of Lizaad Williams.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around the off stump line, Sanju Samson gets behind the line and lets it go again. No shot on offer.
5.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Oh dear! Short ball outside off on offer, Sanju Samson drops his shoulders and lets it go through to the keeper. The keeper gets beaten on the bounce and the ball races down the carpet for five wides.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again, outside off, Sanju Samson punches it off the back foot towards the cover fielder.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls from over the wicket and angles into the batter on a back of a length, Sanju Samson flicks it solidly to short mid-wicket.
