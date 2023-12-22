Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
SA vs IND Latest Score
45.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Sanju Samson b Avesh Khan.
45.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off stump, Nandre Burger tries to work it to third man but Sai Sudharsan at the slip dives to his left and stops it. Well fielded by him.
45.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length and slightly outside off, this time Beuran Hendricks makes contact with the ball and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls from around the wicket on a tad fuller length which angles into the left-hander, Beuran Hendricks attempts to whack it and swings hard, but doesn't get any willow on that one.
Match Reports
3rd ODI, India in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Dec 21, 2023
Match Ended
SA
218/10 (45.5)
IND
296/8 (50.0)
Boland Park, Paarl
India beat South Africa by 78 runs
Topics mentioned in this article
After 45.5 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 297, are 218.