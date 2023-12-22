South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden wicket over for Arshdeep Singh. He delivers it very full and straight in the block hole. Nandre Burger digs it out on the off side.
44.5 overs (0 Run) A perfect slow yorker on the off pole. Nandre Burger brings his bat down in time to block it out.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball over middle. Nandre Burger blocks it off the back foot. A good over from Arshdeep Singh so far. One wicket needed for a fifer.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Another full toss straight on the stumps. Nandre Burger digs it out well on the on side.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Jaffa! Arshdeep Singh goes full and outside off. Nandre Burger tries to reach for it but is beaten on the outside edge. No hat-trick!
Nandre Burger is the last man in for South Africa and will face the hat-trick ball.
44.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Arshdeep Singh gets his fourth! He bowls an inswinging full toss on the pads. Lizaad Williams is rapped in front of the stumps as he tries to work it leg side. The umpire has given it out but South Africa has reviewed it. The big screen shows a clear gap between the bat and ball and the Ball Tracing confirms that the wickets are hitting. The decision his upheld and it was a desperate review for South Africa. Just one more wicket is needed for India to clinch a historic win. Arshdeep Singh is on a hat-trick also as he had taken a wicket off the last ball in his previous over.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish a bit and outside off, Beuran Hendricks slaps it to the mid off fielder with good power.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and way outside off, Beuran Hendricks makes room and attempts to whack it away over the covers and makes no contact.
43.4 overs (1 Run) EDGED AND DROPPED! Good length outside off, Lizaad Williams shuffles across and plays with one hand as he loses grip on his bat, gets a thickish outside edge on that one and the ball flies back to the keeper. KL Rahul fails to grab that one and the batters get a single as well.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Short length outside off, Beuran Hendricks slaps it off the back foot through mid on. The ball was in the air for a moment and falls short of the fielder in the deep. A single is taken.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Lizaad Williams plays it soft hands in front of square and rushes for a single.
43.1 overs (3 Runs) Avesh Khan bowls it outside off on a good length from around the wicket, Beuran Hendricks makes some room for himself moving to his right and goes airborne on that one towards long off, Mukesh Kumar chases down the ball and picks it up before the fence. The batters snatch three in the meantime.
Lizaad Williams is the new batter in.
42.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Swung away but straight to the man! A slower short ball over middle and leg, Keshav Maharaj waits on it and connects the pull well but hits it flat and towards deep mid-wicket. Rinku Singh takes a simple catch and Arshdeep Singh now has three wickets to his name. India just a couple of wickets away now from sealing the series.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on the stumps, Beuran Hendricks slogs hard across the line but the ball flies off the outer half and goes on the bounce to third man. They get a single.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Full and angling it into the legs, Beuran Hendricks backs away and looks to heave it away but miscues it badly.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Beuran Hendricks frees his arms and flat-bats it off the toe end of the bat to the left of mid off. Avesh Khan scampers across and collects it on the bounce.
42.2 overs (0 Run) A well-directed bumper this over middle and angled in, Beuran Hendricks is taken aback but does well to sway away from the line of the ball in the end.
42.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length over middle and slanting away, Keshav Maharaj stays leg side of the ball and plays it on the up to deep cover-point for a run.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Hard length in the channel, Beuran Hendricks stands tall and pats it toward covers.
41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, that is a shot! Pitched up right in the slot around off, Beuran Hendricks keeps his shape and whacks it away across the line towards deep mid-wicket for another boundary.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length over middle stump, Beuran Hendricks stays back and tucks it to mid-wicket.
41.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets bat to ball and the fielder doesn't get enough on it to stop the boundary. Slightly pitched up outside off, this is firmly driven along the ground and to the left of mid off. Arshdeep Singh there dives and gets a hand on it but the ball still goes to the long off fence.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Good length outside off, nipping away late, Beuran Hendricks throws his hands at it but only connects with thin air.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length outside off with not much pace behind it, Beuran Hendricks stays put and goes chasing after it but misses and the ball dies down to the keeper.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off stump, Keshav Maharaj stays back to defend.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent review! Axar Patel slides this one in from a higher and wider trajectory, angling it into the off stump. Keshav Maharaj looks to go on the back foot and cut but the ball flicks the flap of the front pad and then goes off the bat towards cover. There is a huge appeal and it is given! Maharaj does review it. It's clearly pad first and Ball Tracking shows the impact as outside the line of off stump and Maharaj survives. The onfield decision is reversed.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Quick and at the stumps, Keshav Maharaj blocks it out.
40.3 overs (0 Run) This one comes on with the arm onto middle, Keshav Maharaj hangs back and looks to block but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up now on middle, Beuran Hendricks plays a flowing drive down to long on for one more. The 200 comes up for South Africa.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, sliding onto the stumps, Keshav Maharaj looks to block and gets an inside edge past square leg for a single.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.1 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 297, are 216/9. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.