South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) On the hard length outside off. Beuran Hendricks tries to whip it on the off side but gets an under edge into the ground. Superb bowling by Mukesh Kumar.
39.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and quick on the pads. Beuran Hendricks tucks it away towards fine leg where the fielder makes a good stop. The batters run a couple.
39.4 overs (0 Run) On the hard length outside off. This one stayed low as Beuran Hendricks reached for it but could not connect.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Jaffa! Mukesh Kumar goes full and angles it in over middle. Beuran Hendricks missed the shot, getting beaten past the inside edge and the ball bounced a bit high over the stumps missing them by a whisker.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Short, over the middle stump. Beuran Hendricks tries to nudge it off the pads but misses it completely.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Keshav Maharaj drives it to deep cover for only one run.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Floated full outside off. Beuran Hendricks blocks it out again. Another tidy over for India.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Keshav Maharaj chips it over the infield towards long off for one more run.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off. Keshav Maharaj brings his bat down in time to block it out.
38.3 overs (1 Run) On the short length and on the pads. Beuran Hendricks nudges it well in front of square leg for a single.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Angled in on the pads but moving down the leg stump. Beuran Hendricks misses it completely and gets hit on the thigh pads.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Keshav Maharaj drives it to deep cover and runs one.
37.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Mukesh Kumar gets the big fish and gets his first wicket of the game as well! He bowls it on the hard length and it moves away after hitting the deck. David Miller opened up his arms trying to reach the ball but without any foot movement. The ball feathers the bat and KL Rahul takes a very good catch moving to his left behind the stumps. Brilliant bowling from the Indian bowlers to continue piling the pressure on the South Africans.
Beuran Hendricks is the next batter in.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Angles it way down the leg side. David Miller misses his flick but the umpire signals a wide and Kumar will have to bowl that one again.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Hits the hard length again angling it into the body. David Miller is cramped for room and he punches it to mid on. Another dot ball and brilliant bowling from Mukesh Kumar.
37.4 overs (0 Run) On a very good length around off. David Miller pushes it to the fielder at backward point.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. David Miller drives it to the fielder at cover. Pressure is rising on the hosts and they need to pick a point where they start attacking.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Slow again this time on length outside off. Keshav Maharaj guides it to deep point for one run to get to the other end.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one fuller and outside off. Keshav Maharaj swings hard but only manages to connect with the air. The ball bounces away to the keeper.
Mukesh Kumar (6-0-43-0) is brought back into the attack.
36.6 overs (1 Run) On the hard length over off. Keshav Maharaj punches it wide of mid off where the fielder pounces on it and they get a single.
36.5 overs (0 Run) A juicy full toss straight at the sticks. Keshav Maharaj drives it but manages to find the fielder at mid off. Another dot ball builds the pressure on South Africa.
36.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off. Keshav Maharaj leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
36.3 overs (1 Run) On the hard length and over off. David Miller is cramped for room and blocks it on the off side watchfully. That is a good line to bowl to Miller as he takes a single.
36.2 overs (1 Run) On length and around off. Keshav Maharaj guides it to deep point and manages to run one.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Very full straight on the off pole. Keshav Maharaj digs it out well towards point. A good way to start the over.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on the stumps, David Miller plays back to the bowler off the front foot.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Bit fuller and outside off, Keshav Maharaj gets on the front foot for a drive and takes an outside edge of the bat, the ball rolls down to short third man. The fielder does well to stop it but they do get the single.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off stump, Keshav Maharaj blocks it off the back foot.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Short length which spins sharply into the batter from the deck and outside off, Keshav Maharaj rocks back to defend but gets an inside edge on that one, the ball rolls down to short fine leg. The fielder does well to stop it.
35.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Keshav Maharaj plays off the back foot to the cover fielder.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Slowish delivery which turns into the batter from off on a fuller length, Keshav Maharaj hangs back and punches underneath the bat.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.2 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 297, are 200/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.