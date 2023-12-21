South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
32.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
Drinks break! Time for a breather and India have come roaring back into the contest, picking up three wickets in the space of just a few overs. The pacers seem to be hitting their stride and Arshdeep Singh is bowling really well. South Africa are really up against it now and everything rests on the shoulders of David Miller. With that said, Wiaan Mulder walks out to bat next.
32.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Avesh Khan has the last laugh and what a comeback. Avesh Khan bowls this one slower and full around off. Heinrich Klaasen is taken aback by the pace and he brings the bat down playing with a straight face. The ball chips up in the air. Sai Sudharsan comes in running from mid off and dives forward at full length. He manages to hold on to the ball and keep his fingers underneath. He takes a stunner to dismiss a very dangerous batter. India will be delighted to see Heinrich Klaasen walking back to the pavilion at a crucial stage in the match. What a delivery from Avesh Khan and an even better catch by Sai Sudharsan.
Is that taken? Sai Sudharsan seems to have pulled off a stunning catch here but Heinrich Klaasen isn't going anywhere. The umpires come together for a chat and the third umpire is called in. The replays roll in and we can clearly see that the fingers are under the ball. OUT comes up on the big screen!
32.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to start the over! Avesh Khan delivers a low full toss on the pads. Heinrich Klaasen is happy to pounce on that loose ball and he whips it in the gap wide of deep square leg running away to the fence for four good runs.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Short length on offer this time around the leg stump, Heinrich Klaasen clubs it hard towards deep mid-wicket for only a single.
31.5 overs (0 Run) On a hard length on leg stump line, Heinrich Klaasen gets his bat and drives it back to Arshdeep Singh. The dots just keep piling up!
31.4 overs (0 Run) Oh, that was an absolute beauty from Arshdeep Singh! Rolls his fingers on the leather on a back of a length, and gets some extra bounce off the deck. Heinrich Klaasen gets squared up on that one as the ball flirts with the outside edge and carries to the keeper on a bounce.
31.3 overs (0 Run) On a fuller length with a slight movement across the off stump, Heinrich Klaasen solidly drives it towards mid off but fails to pierce the gap.
31.2 overs (0 Run) On a harder length angling across the off stump, Heinrich Klaasen stands tall and punches it straight to the cover fielder.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls from over the wicket on a back of a length, around the leg stump, Heinrich Klaasen pushes it towards mid on.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up again outside off. David Miller brings down his bat in time to block it safely.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the pads. Heinrich Klaasen flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for only a single. A good over from Avesh Khan so far.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side. Heinrich Klaasen leaves it alone for the keeper to collect and the umpire signals a wide.
30.4 overs (1 Run) On the hard length outside off. David Miller knocks it down wide of mid off an sets off for a quick single. A direct hit at the bowler's end would have been close.
30.3 overs (2 Runs) A bit short and over off. David Miller guides it towards deep point on the bounce. The batters get a brace.
30.2 overs (0 Run) On a very good length just around off. David Miller hangs back and blocks it on the off side.
30.1 overs (1 Run) On length outside off. Heinrich Klaasen slices aerially and sends it towards third man for one run.
