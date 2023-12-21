South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off stump, Heinrich Klaasen smashes it towards backward point for a single off the back foot.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Over the wicket on the back of a length into the stump line, David Miller straight bats down the ground, they sprint for a single by the time the mid on fielder chases the ball and throws it back.
David Miller is the new batter.
29.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Excellent review and Arshdeep Singh strikes yet again at the right time for his side.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Tad short on off, Heinrich Klaasen slices it late towards deep third man and runs for an easy single.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on the pads, Tony de Zorzi tucks it away nicely to mid-wicket for a single.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Over the wicket and on a shorter length, outside off with a slight movement, Tony de Zorzi rocks back and pulls it uppishly with no timing, and the ball falls short of mid-wicket.
28.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length over middle, Heinrich Klaasen looks to flick it away but mistimes it towards mid on.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! A surprise bumper from Avesh Khan over middle. Heinrich Klaasen goes blindly for the pull and gets a top edge over the keeper's head that runs away to the fence.
28.4 overs (1 Run) A good-looking shot but just for one. Shorter and outside off, offering width, Tony de Zorzi slaps it firmly to deep cover and picks up a single.
28.3 overs (1 Run) A fraction shorter outside off, punches away off the back foot past the diving cover fielder to wide mid off and for a single.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched a bit further up on the off stump, slanting it back in, Heinrich Klaasen defends it back to the bowler.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Hits the deck hard and bowls it around off, Tony de Zorzi hangs back and stylishly half-pulls it down to wide long on for a single.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker again with some purchase off the deck around off stump on a fuller length, Tony de Zorzi drives it through the cover region for a quick single.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker at 100 clicks on a good length, around off, Heinrich Klaasen punches it off the back foot solidly and runs a single towards long on.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is poor from Arshdeep Singh in the deep. Short and outside off, Heinrich Klaasen punches it off the back foot through the cover pocket. Arshdeep Singh fails to collect it cleanly in the deep and the ball runs towards the fence for a boundary. That should have been stopped. India cannot afford to give away runs like these, especially at this stage of the game.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Short and closer to the off stump line, Tony de Zorzi cuts off from the back foot towards deep point and collects a single.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker on off stump, and full, Heinrich Klaasen plays it with the spin towards mid-wicket for an easy single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Over the wicket and on a dragged length which sharply turns off the deck, Heinrich Klaasen rocks back and punches it towards cover.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, angling it across the left-hander, Tony de Zorzi defends it off the back foot.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls from around the wicket, full and sliding onto the bat nicely. Heinrich Klaasen strokes it towards deep cover for one more.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter this time onto off and middle, Tony de Zorzi stays back and forces it down through mid on for a single.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Keeps angling it at the legs, cramping the batter for room and Tony de Zorzi only manages to work it away to short fine leg.
26.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is full and spilled well down leg, Tony de Zorzi leaves it for a wide.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker this time on the pads, Tony de Zorzi nudges it to mid-wicket again.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter on leg stump, tucked away off the back foot but straight to mid-wicket.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off stump, Heinrich Klaasen plays it back to the bowler on the front foot with a big stride ahead.
Heinrich Klaasen is the new batter in.
25.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That was an unnecessary shot from the South African skipper! Length delivery outside off, Aiden Markram generates the reverse sweep and the ball balloons up taking the gloves, KL Rahul comes forward and waits for a second as that could have drop down on the stumps but takes no chances and takes the easy catch. India get another breakthrough and this time it's the Proteas skipper Aiden Markram who walks back to the hut.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Darts on a good length on off stump, Aiden Markram plays off the backfoot to his leg side.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Tony de Zorzi guides it off the backfoot towards cover for a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on offer on the off stump line, Aiden Markram looks to play across with minimal footwork and gets hit on the pads. Washington Sundar sharply appeals for LBW but the umpire is not interested on that. The ball rolls away and they pick up a leg bye.
25.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's handsomely driven! Pitches outside off on a fuller length, Aiden Markram shimmies down the track and bisects the cover gap through to the fence for a boundary.
