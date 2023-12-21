South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) On the hard length around off. Tilak Varma nudges it away to the fielder at mid-wicket.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off. Sanju Samson drives it down the ground and takes a single. The fielder fumbles on the throw and a direct hit would have sent Samson back to the pavilion.
29.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short again outside off. Tilak Varma pulls it firmly to the fielder at deep mid-wicket who keeps it to a single. That is good fielding from Reeza Hendricks.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Short again over middle. Tilak Varma blocks it out standing in his crease.
29.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will give him confidence! Beuran Hendricks goes a bit short and outside off. Tilak Varma pulls it with power and with amazing balance as well. The ball rockets away to the deep square leg fence for four runs.
29.1 overs (0 Run) On length and around off. Tilak Varma guides it to the fielder at point.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Dragged length on offer at the middle stump, Sanju Samson pushes it back to the bowler off the back foot.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls outside off and full, Tilak Varma rocks back and punches it to deep cover for a single.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around the stump line, Tilak Varma comes down the pitch and digs it out back at the bowler.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and at the stumps, Sanju Samson tucks it off the back foot to short mid-wicket for a single.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Drags his length at the stumps, Sanju Samson stays back in the crease and punches it back to the bowler.
28.1 overs (3 Runs) Tosses it up on a fuller length which drifts down to the pads, Tilak Varma lunges ahead to steer it on the leg side but gets the pads instead and the ball trickles down to fine leg. The batters cross for three leg byes.
27.6 overs (0 Run) A bit full outside off. Sanju Samson blocks it well on the off side. Another good over for South Africa.
27.5 overs (1 Run) On the good length over middle. Tilak Varma nudges it away to deep square leg and takes a single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY UP FOR Sanju Samson as he cuts a good length delivery around off from Beuran Hendricks. The ball rolls away to short third allowing Samson to take a single to complete a steady half-century.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Full again around off. Sanju Samson leans in and drives it to the fielder at covers.
27.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on the pads. Sanju Samson flicks it off well and runs a brace from the deep square leg region. He moves up to 49.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Beuran Hendricks comes from around the wicket and bowls it on the hard length just outside off. Sanju Samson tries to cut it but gets the under edge sending the ball towards point.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and angles into the off stump this time, Tilak Varma gets a bit late to react and ends up chopping it as the ball bounces over the stumps from the deck. That was really close and Heinrich Klaasen thought it would roll back onto the stumps.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Flights it around the off stumps and full, Tilak Varma watchfully defends it on the front foot back to the bowler.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Drags his length around the off stump line, Tilak Varma hangs back and blocks it towards shot mid-wicket off the back foot.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses it well at the off stump on the fuller length, Sanju Samson leans forward and drives it to short extra cover for an easy single.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls on a dragged length now, around off, Sanju Samson rocks back and punches it towards cover.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Around the wicket and flights it on a fuller length and around off, Sanju Samson prods forward and defends it back to the bowler.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Uppish and on off. Tilak Varma blocks it out solidly to end another tidy over from Keshav Maharaj.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up around the leg stump on a tad fuller length, Sanju Samson reaches to the pitch of the ball and steers it down to long-off for a single.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted up again on middle. Sanju Samson drives it back towards the bowler.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Over the wicket now and pitches on a dragged length again, outside off, Tilak Varma punches it off the back foot towards long-on for a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Drags his length a bit now around the middle stump line, Sanju Samson stays on the back foot and punches it to long-off for an easy single.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls from around the wicket and drops it on a fullish length in front of the sticks, Sanju Samson leans ahead and drives it to short mid-wicket.
