24.6 overs (6 Runs) Six!
24.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on the stumps, nudged away with soft hands onto the off side.
24.3 overs (1 Run) PUT DOWN! Mukesh Kumar seemed to have it in his grasp but the ball eventually spills out. Fuller one around off, Tony de Zorzi goes for the reverse sweep but top-edge it to the left of backward point where Mukesh leaps up to his right and catches it over hie head but as he falls on the ground, the ball pops out and Mukesh gets hit on the jaw. Single taken as well.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker around off, Aiden Markram gets an inside edge behind square leg and picks up a single.
24.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Aiden Markram seems tired of getting bogged down and uses his feet optimally. Flighted delivery around off, Markram comes down the track and lifts it high and just over the long on fence for a maximum.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Way too full and on off stump, Aiden Markram stays deep and drills it down to long off but only for a single.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Hard length around off, tapped in front of point for a quick single. Good running.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Good length again outside off, this is cut away but can't get it past the backward point fielder.
23.3 overs (1 Run) A bit of yes and no but no harm is done. Hard length around off, Aiden Markram hangs back and looks to dab it late but chops it down to short third for a single.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Full and at the toes, Tony de Zorzi digs it out through mid off and strolls across for a run.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Pitches it up on a nagging length on off stump, gently angling across the batter. Tony de Zorzi looks to poke at it but the ball goes past the outside edge.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Oh, extra bounce! Drops this one from a higher release point and on a length around off. Aiden Markram looks to come forward but the ball shoots off the deck, pushing him back but Markram negates it well in the end.
22.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off, inviting the drive and Aiden Markram does go for it but gets beaten in the flight. The outside edge is found and the ball rolls past short third man allowing the batters to pick up a brace.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and angled into middle and leg, Aiden Markram leans forward and blocks it back to the bowler.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Angled in from wide of the crease and sliding it into the stumps, Aiden Markram keeps it out.
A slight halt. It seems that Tony de Zorzi has hurt his right shoulder while taking that single. The throw hit him as he was running and he seems to be in some pain. The physio is on the field and is tending to him. Everything seems fine though and we are good to continue.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! Floated up on the stumps, Tony de Zorzi flicks it straight to mid-wicket and sets off for the quick single. De Zorzi seems to have hurt his right shoulder while sliding his bat inside the crease.
22.1 overs (1 Run) The arm ball now fuller around off but holds in the surface a bit. Aiden Markram manages to drive it away to long on and picks up a single.
21.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully put away and 11 runs come off that over, a good one for South Africa. Mukesh Kumar drags one down well outside off, Tony de Zorzi stays on the back foot reaches out and half-pulls it past mid-wicket with solid timing and finds the fence.
21.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, angling away, Tony de Zorzi stays back again and chops it down late towards short third man.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) Swatted away! Dug in shorter and around off, Tony de Zorzi hangs back and short-arm jabs it over wide mid on for a couple of runs.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Much fuller and outside off, handsomely driven away to sweeper cover for just a single.
21.2 overs (0 Run) hard length on off stump, Aiden Markram looks to drive straight and on the up but mistimes it back to the bowler.
21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Aiden Markram and he will feel much more at ease now. Pitched up full on middle and leg, Markjram clips it away nicely and well in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Shortens the length and bowls it on middle, Aiden Markram punches it off the back foot down to long on and picks up a run.
20.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on leg stump, Tony de Zorzi with another sweep shot to deep square leg for just a single.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter one around off, pushed away past covers for a single.
20.3 overs (2 Runs) Edged but safe! Another one that is flighted up on the stumps, Aiden Markram is beaten in flight and by the turn and gets an outside edge wide of the man at first slip and they get two runs.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! That has missed the stumps like a whisker. Drifts this one in on middle but gets it to grip and turn away sharply. Aiden Markram is beaten all ends up past the outside edge and the ball just goes over the off stump.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up from over the stumps and turning it into the stumps, Tony de Zorzi gets down on one knee and sweeps it flat towards deep square leg for a single.
