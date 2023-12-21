South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) On length and slow on off. Tilak Varma blocks it out off his back foot. He seems to be struggling out there.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Another short ball over middle. Tilak Varma ducks under it as the ball sails over his head to the keeper.
24.4 overs (1 Run) A bouncer right on the helmet. Sanju Samson pulls it towards the fielder at deep square leg and manages to run one.
24.3 overs (0 Run) On a very good length around off. Sanju Samson opens up the face of his bat and guides it to the fielder at point.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and on the pads from 'round the wicket. Sanju Samson blocks it out towards covers.
24.1 overs (1 Run) On the hard length and angling down leg. Tilak Varma nudges it away to deep square leg for one run.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Looped full outside off. Tilak Varma flicks it away wide of mid-wicket for a single. Another good over from Keshav Maharaj just 3 runs off it.
23.5 overs (0 Run) A bit short now around middle. Tilak Varma punches it back to the bowler.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted full around off. Tilak Varma puts his foot forward and blocks it out safely.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Full again on middle. Sanju Samson drives it straight down the ground and runs one.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed full outside off. Tilak Varma rocks back and punches it to deep cover and finally gets to the other end with a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Floated full outside off. Tilak Varma defends again on the off side. Pressure building on the youngster.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Dropped short over off. Tilak Varma pulls it wide of square leg and gets a run.
22.5 overs (0 Run) A spice bouncer outside off. Tilak Varma gets out of the way and lets it carry to the keeper.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Full and quick on the toes. Tilak Varma flicks it away to the fielder at mid-wicket.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Sticking to the hard length and just outside off. Sanju Samson guides it down towards short third and runs one.
22.2 overs (0 Run) On a very good length outside off. Sanju Samson opens up the face of his bat and guides it to the fielder at point.
22.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off from 'round the wicket. Sanju Samson drives it towards deep covers and runs a brace.
21.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden over from Keshav Maharaj as Tilak Varma defends this ball as well. South Africa needs a few more overs similar to this one.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed full on off. Tilak Varma drives it to mid on where the fielder collects it.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Lopped up on middle. Tilak Varma blocks it in front of him safely.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Again full and tight from Keshav Maharaj. Tilak Varma is forced to defend this one as well.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up outside off. Tilak Varma defends soldily.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Tilak Varma flicks it away to mid-wicket on the front foot.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Risky single but they make it through. Full and around off, hit away on the up to extra cover by Varma and he sets off for the run. The throw comes in at the batter's end but the direct hit isn't found and Sanju Samson survives.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up in and around the off stump, Tilak Varma covers the line of the ball and keeps it out.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, nice, tight line, Tilak Varma can only punch it towards covers.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full now from around the stumps and angles it into middle, Tilak Varma gets his hands out in front and pushes it back to the bowler.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Bowled back of a length and around off, Sanju Samson goes on the back foot and angles it down towards third man for a single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the fifth stump line, Sanju Samson gets on the front foot and drives it straight to extra cover.
