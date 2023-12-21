South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Again a bit short over off. Aiden Markram waits for it and punches it to the fielder at cover to end a good over from Mukesh Kumar.
19.5 overs (0 Run) On a very good length just outside off. Aiden Markram slaps it back to the bowler. A good over so far from Mukesh Kumar.
19.4 overs (1 Run) On the hard length again and around off. Tony de Zorzi slaps it towards covers and scampers away for a quick run.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Drops it short outside off. Aiden Markram punches it on the bounce to deep point. The batters run one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Sticking with the right length and on middle. Tony de Zorzi drives it to long off for a single to get to the other end.
19.1 overs (0 Run) On length and around off. Tony de Zorzi drives it but fails to find the gap at covers.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Angled in from around the wicket. Aiden Markram edges it to short third to end another tidy over from Axar Patel.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish outside off. Tony de Zorzi whips it wide of mid on for one more run.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Very full right on the toes. Tony de Zorzi flicks it off the pads to short fine leg where the fielder collects it.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A bit short over middle. Aiden Markram punches it to long on for one run.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Full again around off. Aiden Markram drives it to the fielder at point.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Tssed up on off. Aiden Markram drives it to deep cover and runs a couple. Good running between the wickets.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Uppish again around off. Tony de Zorzi leans into a drive and sends it to the fielder at covers.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish again on leg. Aiden Markram pats it down towards square leg and takes one quick run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A bit short now over middle. Aiden Markram rocks back and blocks it on the leg side.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and fuller on the pads. Tony de Zorzi nudges it away to square leg for one run.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Looped up outside off. Tony de Zorzi slaps it to the right of deep point and runs a brace.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it full and on leg. Aiden Markram drives it down to long on for one run to begin the over.
Drinks break! It was a fine start by the South African openers as they were going at around 8 runs per over but once Reeza Hendricks fell, the innings slowed down. They were still better than run-a-ball after 10 overs but the Indian spinners have since been prolific in slowing things up. Tony de Zorzi is well set and has skipper Aiden Markram with him. The middle phase will be crucial for both sides. Let's find out how it pans out.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Uppish again on off. Aiden Markram drives it to long off for a single to end the over.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A bit short over middle. Aiden Markram blocks it back to the bowler.
16.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY UP FOR Tony de Zorzi! Axar Patel bowls it full and on middle. Tony de Zorzi sweeps it to deep square leg for a single to complete his half-century. A second consecutive score of 50 or more for the southpaw and he will look to get another big one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Tony de Zorzi blocks it safely this time on the on side.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Slow and full outside off. Tony de Zorzi blocks it out on the off side.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Aiden Markram rocks back and punches it to long off for a single to start the over.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short length on the off stump channel, Aiden Markram punches it off the back foot towards mid-wicket for an easy single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Aiden Markram looks to rock back and play it square but gets an inside edge off the sharp angle in and the ball sticks to his pad.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flat and quick around the off stump, Tony de Zorzi drives it towards long off and jogs for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Drags his length this time around the off stump, Aiden Markram steers it towards fine leg for a quick single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off stump this time, Aiden Markram clips it straight to mid-wicket.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the middle stump line, Tony de Zorzi drives it towards long on for a single.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.1 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 297, are 96/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.