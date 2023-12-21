South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.5 overs (0 Run) This is tossed up again around off, Tilak Varma defends it off the front foot.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Shortens the length now and drifts it onto middle and leg, Varma nudges it to the left of mid-wicket.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted and outside off, Tilak Varma drives it firmly but can't get it past the diving man at short covers.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up fuller now and around off, Tilak Varma gets a big stride in and defends it out.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Comes from over the stumps and floats it up on a length, turning it into the wickets, Tilak Varma tucks it away to mid-wicket.
18.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off and angling across, Tilak Varma hangs back and guides it down to third man for a single.
Tilak Varma is in at number 5.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A bizarre way to get out and KL Rahul shakes his head as he walks back to the hut. Wiaan Mulder digs it in a bit shorter and angles it onto the body. Rahul gets cramped for room while looking to swivel and pull and gets an under edge onto the thigh pads. The ball might have taken a bit of the back of the bat and lobs up over the keeper's head. Heinrich Klaasen takes an easy catch and India lose their third wicket out of nowhere.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Good length but on the pads and sliding down, Sanju Samson flicks it down to fine leg for one.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Goes for the surprise bumper around off but doesn't get it quite high. Sanju Samson gets on top of the bounce and pulls it well in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. The 50-run stand is up between these two as well.
18.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length and on off, Sanju Samson pushes it off the front foot but straight to mid off.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Hard length in the channel, KL Rahul takes half a step forward and punches it in front of covers for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery around off, KL Rahul knocks it down to long off for yet another single. It seems all too easy at the moment for these two batters.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Shortens the length and bowls it around off, Sanju Samson punches it from his crease and beats the diving man at mid off to his right for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up fuller this time on middle, KL Rahul eases it through mid on and turns the strike over.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Floated up around off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, KL Rahul looks to lean on and drive at it but the ball just turns away a touch and catches the outside edge, rolling down to short third man.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted delivery, drifting onto the stumps, Sanju Samson advances and makes room before driving it away through covers for a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Good length angling into the stumps from a bit wider of the crease, KL Rahul defends it from his crease.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up wide of the off stump this time, Sanju Samson strokes it away to deep cover for one more.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Drags the length back and angles it onto the body, KL Rahul works it away past square leg for one. Positive batting this, rotating the strike right after the boundary.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! High and in the gap! Slightly fuller onto middle, KL Rahul has a shuffle across and he whips it off his legs using his wrists and lifts it well over mid on for a boundary.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on the hips, this is flicked away down to fine leg for an easy single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, slanting back in, Sanju Samson tucks it in front of mid-wicket.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off, Sanju Samson punches it off the back foot to long-off and jogs for an easy single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on off, and full, Sanju Samson pushes it to covers off the front foot.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length this time and angles into the batter, around leg, KL Rahul punches it down the ground to long-on for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up on the stumps and full, Sanju Samson shimmies down the pitch and drives it to sweeper covers for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flights it up and drops it in front of the stumps on a fuller length, Sanju Samson leans ahead and defends it to mid-wicket.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A good loopy delivery on a fuller length and into the stump line, KL Rahul clears the front leg and drives it towards long off for a single.
