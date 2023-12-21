South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short outside off. Aiden Markram blocks it off his back foot. A fruitful over from Axar Patel comes to an end.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish on the toes. Aiden Markram flicks it away to the fielder at mid-wicket.
The Proteas skipper, Aiden Markram walks in at number 4.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Axar Patel has got his man. He tosses it up and angles it into the batter. Rassie van der Dussen rocks back to a fairly fuller delivery and wants to play it late but he fails to connect. The ball just slides on past the bat and crashes into the sticks. India will be happy to see the back of Rassie van der Dussen as he walks back to the pavilion for a low score.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off. Rassie van der Dussen wanted to go for the reverse sweep but fails to connect.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted full outside off. Rassie van der Dussen rocks back and cuts it to the fielder at point.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up outside off. Tony de Zorzi slogs it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Dragged length outside of off, Tony de Zorzi knocks it on the back foot towards sweeper cover for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Darts in a length ball on the leg stump, Tony de Zorzi drives it back to the bowler.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Over the wicket and full outside off, Rassie van der Dussen pushes it down the ground for a single to long on.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the stumps, Tony de Zorzi clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length this time on the off stump, Tony de Zorzi looks to turn it to the leg side but misses weirdly on it.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Around the wicket at 100 clicks, and shorter outside off, Tony de Zorzi cuts it hard and finds backward point.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short around off. Rassie van der Dussen blocks it solidly from his crease.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air on off. Tony de Zorzi tucks it away to fine leg for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Lobbed up on off. Tony de Zorzi gets an under edge as the ball rolls away to the off side.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Floated full around off. Tony de Zorzi pushes it back to Axar Patel.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on the off stump line, Tony de Zorzi pushes it towards mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Axar Patel is welcomed with a biggie! He bowls it full and around off. Tony de Zorzi gets down on a knee and slogs it away all the way beyond the fence at deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On the toes this time, Rassie van der Dussen again goes for a reverse sweep and this time he hits it to the fielder at short third man.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter outside off on a fuller length, Rassie van der Dussen reverse sweeps and finds backward point.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the off stump line, it keeps a bit straighter after pitching, Tony de Zorzi watchfully steers it towards long off for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Darts on a fuller length in the off stump line, Tony de Zorzi pushes it back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and drags the length this time, the ball spins sharply which beats Tony de Zorzi on his outside edge.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and just outside off from around the wicket, Tony de Zorzi pushes it towards covers.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full again this time on the pads. Rassie van der Dussen brings his bat out in front and blocks it well towards the bowler. A good over from Arshdeep Singh comes to an end.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Too short and down the leg side as well. The umpire signals a wide as the batter doesn't offer any shot for this one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On the good length outside off. Rassie van der Dussen leaves it alone as the ball didn't bounce as high as expected.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full again this time on middle. Rassie van der Dussen drives it to mid off where the fielder collects it.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Delivers it full and on off. Rassie van der Dussen carves it to the fielder at point. Tight bowling from Arshdeep Singh.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a very good length around leg. Tony de Zorzi tucks it towards mid-wicket and runs one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off. Tony de Zorzi blocks it solidly on the off side to start the over.
