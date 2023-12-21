South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller this time and in the channel, KL Rahul caresses it on the up toward sweeper cover and picks up one more run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Sanju Samson lets the ball come on and guides it with an opened bat face toward third man for one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off again, KL Rahul plays it on the up off the back foot and gets it through the cover region for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On the money! Good lengtth around the top of off, nipping in a touch, KL Rahul solidly blocks it onto the off side.
14.2 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up around the off stump, angling it back in, KL Rahul hops back in his crease to keep this one out.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off on a shorter length, banging it hard on the deck around off, KL Rahul tucks it away to mid-wicket.
Drinks break! Rajat Patidar gave a strong start to India on his debut and he put the bowlers under pressure. After his dismissal, it was South Africa who pulled up their socks and prevented the Indians from scoring explosively. It is still early in the game and both teams need to be at their best to end this innings strongly.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Sanju Samson punches it straight towards cover. A dot to end the over.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight as an arrow! Serves a half-volley, Sanju Samson drives it down the ground on the front foot with the angle and pierces the mid off region and beats Aiden Markram on the slide for a boundary.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball which angles into the right-hander, Sanju Samson prods ahead and solidly defends it back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Pitches slightly outside off on a shorter length, KL Rahul punches it in front of point for an easy single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Angles into the batter from the off stump line on a shorter length, KL Rahul rocks back and punches it straight to cover off the back foot.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls on a back of a length, just outside off, Sanju Samson dabs it towards the third man region for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Goes full and bowls it around the fifth stump line, KL Rahul looks to drive off the front foot but mistimes the ball to covers.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and at the body, Sanju Samson hangs back and flat-bats the pull on the bounce to the man at deep square leg for one more. There was half a shout for a catch from the bowler but the ball landed well in front of the man in the deep.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the stumps, Sanju Samson stays watchful and taps it in front of short mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery at 142 clicks and outside off, KL Rahul gets on the front foot and plays a lovely cover drive but gets only a single to deep cover.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one right up to the stumps on middle and tries to angle it in, KL Rahul punches it straight to mid on.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length at 138 clicks and angled into the body, Sanju Samson drops it with soft hands around the corner and picks up a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a hard length this time outside off, KL Rahul looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge as the ball straightens off from the deck.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Angles into the pads this time on a back of a length, KL Rahul gets cramped up on that as he looks to flick it off and the ball wears on his front pad.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off and full, KL Rahul shuffles across and defends it well.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter length into the body, Sanju Samson tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's pure timing! Half-volley on offer by Beuran Hendricks outside off, Sanju Samson cashes onto that and gets on top of the ball off the front foot and drives it through the covers for a boundary. Tony de Zorzi slides to save but couldn't keep the ball in front of the ropes.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Serves a fuller length ball, just outside off, Sanju Samson slices the cut towards deep backward point where Keshav Maharaj runs to his right and saves two with his timely slide.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, KL Rahul hangs back and taps it in front of point for no run.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Banged in short around off, KL Rahul gets on top of the bounce but mistimes the pull down to mid on.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again and outside off, spitting off the deck, Sanju Samson controls it well and steers it down to third man for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A short bumper around off, Sanju Samson bends his back to sway away from the line at around chest height. Interestingly, one bounce for the over has been called and Lizaad Williams cannot believe it.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Good call from Sanju Samson! Back of a length again, angling in from around off, KL Rahul punches it through the gap at covers and picks up a single. He looks for the second run but Samson sends him back as Rassie van der Dussen is quick to get to the ball in the deep.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it back of a length and on a tight line around off, KL Rahul punches it off the back foot and finds mid off.
