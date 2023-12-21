South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looks for the quick bumper but this one just flies over the batter's head for a wide.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Reeza Hendricks hops back and dabs it down towards the gully region.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine, fine shot from Reeza Hendricks. Fraction short and angled well across the off stump, Hendricks stays put and with no intention of keeping the ball down, slashes it helicopter-style over the point region for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length around leg stump, Reeza Hendricks nudges it off the pads but can't get it past square leg.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, flicked straight to mid-wicket for a quick run. The direct hit is missed by the fielder and they make it through with ease.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, a little bit of movement away and keeping a fraction low as well. Tony de Zorzi stays put and has a slash at it but is well beaten.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end and 13 runs come off it, a good over for South Africa. On a length and outside off, punched off the front foot towards cover for a quick single.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tony de Zorzi finally gets a bit of hold of one and picks up another boundary. Dropped short and around off, de Zorzi picks up the length early and pulls it high and in front of deep mid-wicket. The ball trickles away to the fence.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and around the pads, flicked away to square leg.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Would you believe it? Mukesh Kumar executes the perfect wide yorker but still, it goes to the fence. This is full and wide in the blockhole, Tony de Zorzi tries to reach out but gets a thick inside edge and wrong-foots the keeper as the ball runs away to the fine leg fence.
2.3 overs (1 Run) No ball! Full and wide outside off, a bit too wide though and a wide is initially called. However, Mukesh Kumar has overstepped yet again and the Free Hit will continue. Sloppy start this from the Indian pacers with regards to extras.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) More than half an appeal from the bowler and the keeper for LBW but the umpire says no. This is on a good length on middle and angling back in. Reeza Hendricks gets an inside edge as he looks to flick and the ball goes off the pads towards square leg. They pick up a run and hang on, the umpire signals a no ball for overstepping. Free Hit to follow now.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Misses out! This is overpitched and outside the off stump, Reeza Hendricks' eyes lit up and he looks to smash it through covers but fails to get a bat on it.
2.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! On a hard length again but swinging well down the leg sid for a wide.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a hard length and angled into the body, Reeza Hendricks looks to flick but misses and gets hit around the armpits.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Close! Slightly back of a length and tight around the off stump, Tony de Zorzi looks to get behind the line and block but gets an inside edge onto the thigh pad.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and on the pads, angled down leg again for another wide.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A surprise bumper and Tony de Zorzi is up and running with a streaky boundary. Arshdeep Singh bangs this one in at 138 clicks and over the off stump. De Zorzi gets hurried on and just goes after it but gets a top edge over the keeper's head for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Full and straight this time around, Tony de Zorzi blocks it with a dead bat.
1.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looks for the big outswinger that starts on the pads but this one slides straight on down the leg sid for a wide. There is a pretty good breeze blowing across the ground now.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length onto off and middle, this one swings away and Tony de Zorzi covers the line well to make the block.
1.2 overs (0 Run) A bit of a loosener as this is shorter and outside off, shaping further away. Tony de Zorzi plays a loose shot as well as his feet go nowhere and he tries to cut away from the body but is beaten.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts from over the wicket and hits his stride as this is bowled full and angling into middle and leg. Tony de Zorzi leans on and tucks it toward mid-wicket.
Arshdeep Singh to operate from the opposite end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Another dot to end a tidy first over from Mukesh Kumar, just the brace off it. This is pitched a bit further up and on the stumps, Reeza Hendricks tentatively keeps it out.
0.5 over (0 Run) Hits the length hard and keeps it around the off stump, Reeza Hendricks stays on the front foot and punches it nicely towards cover.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a good length and on off, slanting it back in, Reeza Hendricks gets a bit caught on the crease but manages to block it down the deck.
0.3 over (0 Run) Goes really full now and angles it onto the middle stump, Reeza Hendricks stays there and digs it out to covers.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Reeza Hendricks tucks it off the pads and gets off the mark with a couple of runs. This is on a length and angling onto the pads, Reeza gets it past the diving man at mid-wicket and South Africa are up and running.
0.1 over (0 Run) Right on the money to start with! Not that quick, just 130 clicks but pitched right up on the off stump, shaping back in a touch as well. Reeza Hendricks stays watchful and defends it solidly to covers.
