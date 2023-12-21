South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Sanju Samson walks in at number 3.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER!
4.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
4.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short and over middle. Rajat Patidar gloves it on the off side.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! Nandre Burger is hit for a biggie as he bowls it on length and in line with off. Rajat Patidar reads the ball well and sends it flying over the deep mid-wicket fence. He looks well settled in international ODI cricket and seems to be enjoying it.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Short again over middle. Sai Sudharsan nudges it away to the fielder at mid-wicket.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Lizaad Williams drops it short over middle. Sai Sudharsan blocks it solidly off his back foot.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On the hard length over off. Sai Sudharsan punches it towards the fielder at mid off.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classy! Lizaad Williams goes a bit over-pitched and outside off. Sai Sudharsan brings out the drive and sends it through the gap at point. The ball runs away to the fence for a fine boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Jaffa! Lizaad Williams goes quick and on length moving outside off. Sai Sudharsan is beaten by the pace and the ball carries to the keeper.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal from Lizaad Williams. He goes full and straight on the pads. Sai Sudharsan seems to have missed his flick and the ball hits the pads. The umpire has not signaled out but South Africa has reviewed it. UltraEdge confirms that Sai Sudharsan has got a bit of bat on the ball and he survives. A good call by the umpire and South Africa lose a review.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Short again this time outside off. Rajat Patidar backs out of his shot and lets the ball go to the keeper.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Nandre Burger drops it short over leg. Rajat Patidar is cramped for room but he manages to block it into the ground. That is tight bowling from Burger.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a very good length in line with off. Rajat Patidar blocks it standing in his crease.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Too high now from Nandre Burger. A bouncer but over the head of Rajat Patidar. The umpire signals a wide and the keeper does well to stop it from going to the fence.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Short now over off. Sai Sudharsan plays it off his back foot and guides it to deep point for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On the hard length over off. Sai Sudharsan blocks it off the back foot.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Rajat Patidar miscues it and sends it to square leg. The batters run a single.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Short again over off. Rajat Patidar guides it down to third man for a single to end the over.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! Lizaad Williams goes full and angled in on the leg stump. Rajat Patidar whips it away off the pads. The ball in in the gap and runs away to the deep square leg fence thanks to a superb stroke by the debutant.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On length just outside off. Rajat Patidar drives it away to the fielder at cover.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) A bit short over middle. Rajat Patidar nudges it away on the on side and runs a couple off the deep mid-wicket area.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Lizaad Williams bowls it on the hard length and just over off. Rajat Patidar stands back and punches it through the gap at point. The ball runs away to the fence and Patidar will gain a lot of confidence from this shot.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Very full with a hint of in-swing to the left-hander. Sai Sudharsan drives it to mid off and takes a single.
Lizaad Williams to take the other new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) A bit short and going outside off. Rajat Patidar doesn't offer a shot and Nandre Burger ends a good over with a dot.
0.5 over (3 Runs) Full and on the leg stump. Sai Sudharsan drives it past mid on who chases it down and keeps the ball from meeting the fence. The batters un three runs.
0.4 over (0 Run) A bit fuller outside the off pole. Sai Sudharsan leaves it alone for the keeper to collect. A good over so far from Nandre Burger.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a very good length with a nice swing outside off. Sai Sudharsan shoulders arms.
0.2 over (1 Run) First runs in ODIs for Rajat Patidar. Nandre Burger bowls it on length over leg. Rajat Patidar miscues it towards point and gets off the mark with a single.
0.2 over (1 Run) On length this time but swinging down the leg side this time. Rajat Patidar leaves it alone as the umpire signals a wide.
0.1 over (0 Run) Nandre Burger starts off well. He sticks to the hard length and angles it away outside off. Rajat Patidar is beaten as he tries to block it out.
Done and dusted with the pre-game formalities and it is now time to play. The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of South Africa who can be seen in a huddle. It will be the debutant Rajat Patidar who will open the innings for India alongside Sai Sudharsan. Nandre Burger has the new ball in hand and is ready to steam in. A couple of slips in place, let's play...
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the game. But first, the two sets of players and their mascots will line up for the respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of India followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
Sai Sudharsan is down for a quick chat. He says it's just a start for him and he's trying to get better and adapt according to the situation. Adds that the second innings is a bit tough to bat as compared to the first innings. Says that he tried to stick to the basics and executed well. Further adds that this is his first South African tour and has got input from his seniors who traveled and played here earlier. Concludes by saying that he's looking forward to a good game.
Indian skipper, KL Rahul says that it looks like a good wicket and the toss really doesn't matter and the pitch will remain almost the same throughout the day, and even under the lights there won't be much change, so he's happy with batting first. Adds that once they get a good start they need to capitalise on it. Says that today is another opportunity for them to prove themselves. Expresses that the pitch looks more improved than the previous two and is hopeful that they put enough runs on board. Informs that Rajat Patidar makes his debut and replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad who has damaged his finger and Kuldeep Yadav has been rested for Washington Sundar.
Aiden Markram, the captain of South Africa wins the toss and says he wants to bowl first. Adds that the wicket won't change much and says that he wants to challenge his team in the chase. He mentions that he looks forward to winning this one as well. He adds that it is an opportunity to repeat the things they did well. Mentions that running between the wickets will be crucial and ends by mentioning that they are playing the same side.
India (Playing XI) - Rajat Patidar (On debut, in for Ruturaj Gaikwad), Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar (In for Kuldeep Yadav), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks.
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in favor of South Africa and they will BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Vernon Philander is pitchside and he says that this ground offers a good surface to bat on and it is quite warm as well. He adds that it is dry with very little grass and is expecting it to be a touch slower. He expects the ball to skid on nicely once the lights come on. The average score is around 270 and the boundary down the ground is the longest.
JUST IN - The visuals from Boland Park show that Rajat Patidar has been handed his ODI cap for India and will make his debut.
India had a forgettable 2nd ODI after a strong start in the opener. KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan kept the runs coming, but the rest stumbled. Sanju Samson missed a big chance, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rinku Singh – no fireworks. Arshdeep Singh was the lone successful bowler, with a surprise scalp from part-timer Rinku Singh. It's redemption time for the Men in Blue! With series glory on the line, it's all or nothing at Boland Park. Will the Men in Blue settle the score, or will the Proteas continue their home dominance? The toss and team sheets are just moments away – buckle up and stay tuned!
In the 2nd ODI, the hosts, fueled by Tony de Zorzi's blazing century, the Proteas came roaring back, leveling the series with an emphatic 8-wicket win. Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen are yet to hit their stride, but their potential is no secret. South Africa's pace duo of Nandre Burger and Beuran Hendricks, wreaked havoc, living up to the "South African pace battery" hype. They're hungry for more in this do-or-die clash.
It's game day at Boland Park in Paarl, and the stage is set for a showdown between the Proteas and Men in Blue. With the epic Drakenstein Mountains as a backdrop, this is the decider of a thrilling three-match ODI series tied at 1-1. The crowd's buzzing, the atmosphere's electric – it's winner takes all! On that note, hello and welcome to our coverage of the 3rd ODI between South Africa and India.
... MATCH DAY ...
