9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot from Tristan Stubbs! This is banged in halfway down the track and outside off, Stubbs picks it early, gets on the front foot and pulls it well in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES!
9.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps it nice and full on the stumps, angling in, Tristan Stubbs flicks it away to the left of mid-wicket yet again and Rinku Singh makes another good sliding stop.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On the good length, into the pads, Tristan Stubbs nudges this to Rinku Singh at wide mid on for no run.
Tristan Stubbs is the next man in.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another collapse incoming from the Proteas? They are falling like nine pins out there and India are right back in it. Mohammed Siraj bangs this one in on a hard length outside off and gets the ball to climb a bit. Heinrich Klaasen hangs back and just frees his arms, looking to muscle it over long on but doesn't get the timing correct. The ball goes wide of Yashasvi Jaiswal at long on but he takes a safe catch moving to his right and Siraj has his first wicket. 44 needed now off 34 balls.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On the good length and into the stumps, Heinrich Klaasen blocks this back to Mohammed Siraj for no run.
David Miller comes out to the middle now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the man and Reeza Hendricks has thrown his wicket away on 49. Kuldeep Yadav tosses this one up in the slot around off, begging the batter to go after it. Hendricks does go after it and hammers it away but doesn't keep it down and neither does he get the elevation, only manages to punch it into the bread basket of Suryakumar Yadav at cover. The Indian skipper makes no mistake and India now have an outside chance of a comeback with both set batters back in the hut.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and quicker this time outside the line of off, Reeza Hendricks cuts this one on the backfoot to the cover for no run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Pushed through flatter around leg stump, this is nudged away around the corner for a single.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Heinrich Klaasen loves the spinners! Tossed up full and on middle, turning in, Klaasen sits down and smokes it with the turn a long way over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, turning in, Reeza Hendricks just pushes it down to long on for one and moves on to 49.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Reeza Hendricks! Drops this one short around leg stump, Hendricks goes deep in his crease and pulls it with the turn in front of square leg for a boundary. The 100 is now up for South Africa.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off, Heinrich Klaasen keeps it out to the off side.
Heinrich Klaasen is the new man in.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Mukesh Kumar has the last laugh! India finally manages to get the crucial breakthrough. This is banged in short and just around off, Aiden Markram once again moves across and tries to pull it away, but the ball goes big on him and he flies high in the air off the top edge towards the deep square leg fence where Mohammed Siraj settles under it and pouches it safely right in front of the ropes. The South African skipper goes after a lovely knock as they lose their second wicket.
The roof has been dented by Aiden Markram and it seems like another ball change is imminent. Yes, another new ball is out.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Aiden Markram connects this time alright! Mukesh Kumar misses his yorker again and serves a low full toss, on middle, Aiden Markram steps across and whacks it over the deep mid-wicket fence where the ball hits the roof and goes out of the stadium. We will be needing another new one now!
7.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the stumps, Reeza Hendricks moves his front foot away and wrists this towards the deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle, Aiden Markram loses his bottom hand and mistimes his lofted shot towards long off for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and slower outside the line of off, Reeza Hendricks drills it hard toward long on for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, outside off, Reeza Hendricks cuts it towards sweeper covers for one more.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A dab fuller into the line of the stumps, Aiden Markram cuts it to the deep extra cover for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Reeza Hendricks moves back and punches it towards long off for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the pads, Aiden Markram nudges it with soft hands towards the deep mid-wicket region for one.
A slight halt in play as Suryakumar Yadav wants the current ball changed. The bowler, Ravindra Jadeja did show the ball to the umpire a couple of balls back and now the Indian players feel it has taken a lot of water and it getting really hard to grip. It is eventually changed and play will now resume.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! So close! Ravindra Jadeja bowls this flatter, short and on middle, Aiden Markram backs away and has a swipe across the line but just manages to get an inside edge which goes past the leg pole towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, spinning into the batter from off, Aiden Markram cuts it to the point fielder for no run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Darted in way outside leg ! Wide called.
Strategic Break! Wow, what a fast and furious start this has been from South Africa! They are going at 13 runs an over and now require 74 more runs from 54 balls with 9 wickets in hand. India are on the back foot here and need their spinners to bail them out big time. Can Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav step up and get their side back in the game? Let's find out.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss, outside off, Aiden Markram backs away and drills it towards sweeper covers for one.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Banged it short into the deck, Reeza Hendricks pulls this one to the deep square leg for one.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Absolute stunning sound from the bat! Arshdeep Singh serves this full and around off, Reeza Hendricks strides out and drives it from the middle of the bat as the ball zips towards the deep extra cover fence in a flash for another boundary.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great timing and placement! Arshdeep Singh lands this on a good length and around off, slower too, Reeza Hendricks waits for the ball to come to him and then just opens the face of the blade to steers it past cover-point for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A low full toss and on off, Reeza Hendricks drives it straight to covers. That was there to be put away.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On good length but outside the line of off giving enough time for Aiden Markram to get on the backfoot and cut the ball to deep point for a single.
