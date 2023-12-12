South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
We are back for the chase and we also have the revised target for the Proteas - 152 in 15 overs.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
UPDATE 10.54 pm IST (5.24 pm GMT) - Good news! The covers are coming off and the rain has subsided. We should hear news of a resumption pretty soon. Stay tuned. We do get some updates from the ground and it is confirmed that India will not bat out the remaining 3 balls with play set to resume at 11.10 pm IST (5.40 pm GMT). It will also be a 15-over chase for South Africa with the Powerplay lasting for the first 5 overs but there's no word on the revised target yet. Grab a cup of coffee and join us soon as the chase is up next.
As the wait continues for the rain to stop, let's recap the first innings. Aiden Markram put India into bat under overcast conditions and it started off brilliantly for the Proteas as they picked up both Indian openers, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck each. Then came the fightback from Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav before the latter too got out in the final over of the Powerplay. With South Africa a wicket or two away from breaking the back of the Indian middle order, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh put on a quickfire 70-run stand and both brought up their individual fifties in the process. The spinners bowled well for the hosts and it was Tabraiz Shamsi who broke the vital stand. The pacers went for a bit of stick and Rinku Singh capitalized in the death overs. Just before the halt in play though, Gerald Coetzee picked up a couple of wickets in consecutive deliveries but India will be the happier of the two sides, having put on 180 runs.
UPDATE 10.35 pm IST (5.05 pm GMT) - There isn't any further update from the ground as it is still raining in Gqeberha. All we can do is wait and hope for the rain to subside. In all likeliness, when the play resumes, if the play resumes, the Indian innings won't resume and the chase might get underway straightaway. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.
Mohammed Siraj walks out to bat as the rain starts to fall down. Oh, dear! The rain has just gotten heavier and the umpires are forced to bring play to a halt. With just three balls left, the umpires tried to get on with proceedings but they also have to keep the pitch in mind and with the rain almost pelting down, they had to go off. Hopefully, this is just a passing shower and play resumes soon. Stick around for further updates.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Gerald Coetzee has two in two balls now! This is pitched up and around off, slower too, Arshdeep Singh opens the face of the bat and tries to guide it away but does so uppishly towards short third man where Andile Phehlukwayo moves to his left to take a fine catch. Coetzee will be on a hat-trick!
Arshdeep Singh is the next man in.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Gerald Coetzee strikes! He serves this very full and around middle, angling in, Ravindra Jadeja gets across and tries to heave it away behind square but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW, and up goes the finger. Jadeja takes the review but UltraEdge confirms no bat involved and Ball Tracking shows three reds. India lose their sixth and the review as well!
19.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air..safe! This is full and around off, Ravindra Jadeja slices it in the air as the ball lands safely over the mid off region. Two runs taken.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX MORE! 16 runs off the over! Aiden Markram tries to go for the yorker but misses it and bowls this full, on middle, Rinku Singh once again uses his feet nicely and tonks it over the bowler's head for another maximum.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rinku Singh connects this time alright! Aiden Markram bowls this quick again, full and around middle, Rinku Singh dances down the track to get to the pitch of it and whacks it way over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Flighted, full and on leg, Rinku Singh uses his feet again and makes it a full toss to whip it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Fires this one full and on leg, angling in again, Rinku Singh skips down the track to slog it away but misses ans gets hit on the pads.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on leg, angling in, Ravindra Jadeja comes down the track and heaves it off the inner-half of the bat towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on off, Rinku Singh uses his feet and lofts it wide of long off for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker, short and outside off, turns away, Rinku Singh cuts it towards deep point for one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja tucks it through mid-wicket for another run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and around off, keeps low, Rinku Singh steers it towards point and scampers across for a run.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and otuside off, Ravindra Jadeja punches it towards sweeper covers for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on off, turns away sharply, Ravindra Jadeja looks to guide it away but misses and loses his balance for a bit, Heinrich Klaasen collects and breaks the stumps but by then Jadeja is inside the crease.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, turns away, Ravindra Jadeja tries to reach it but only manages to pat it down to extra covers.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, short of a length and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja pull sit through square leg for one more.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ravindra Jadeja joins the party now! Gerald Coetzee bangs this short again but down the leg side, Ravindra Jadeja swivels and uses the pace to hook it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around leg, Rinku Singh plays a control pull shot towards deep square leg for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Gerald Coetzee lands this on a hard length and outside off, rolls his fingers to take off pace, Rinku Singh goes for the cut but misses.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Gerald Coetzee follows the batter and serves this full, on leg, Ravindra Jadeja clips it towards deep square leg for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Ravindra Jadeja pushes it towards short covers.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short again and on leg, Ravindra Jadeja works it through mid-wicket for one more.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor fielding, yet again! Aiden Markram bowls this short and outside off, Ravindra Jadeja looks to cut it away but gets an under-edge as the ball races past short third man where Gerald Coetzee chases after it and dives to flick the ball inside, but fails to do so as the ball goes to the fence for a boundary.
15.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR RINKU! Another fine knock from this talented player and he continues to rise to the occasion for the Men in Blue. This is flighted, full and on middle, Rinku Singh eases it towards long on for another single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja flicks it off the back foot through mid-wicket for a run.
Ravindra Jadeja is the next batter in.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Aiden Markram gets a wicket this time! This is flatter, shortish and on middle, sticks to the surface a bit, Jitesh Sharma looks to slog it across the line but goes through his shot a bit early and mistimes it in the air towards deep mid-wicket where Tristan Stubbs runs across and pouches it safely. India lose half their side now!
15.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and on middle, Rinku Singh stays back and clips it towards deep square leg for a single.
