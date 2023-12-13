South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
Strategic-Break! The equation is pretty simple for South Africa as they need 24 runs in the last three overs. David Miller and Tristan Stubbs will be hoping that they finish the job without any more hiccups. India knows that they can put pressure on the hosts by taking a couple of quick wickets and we have always seen a break in play helping the fielding side more than the batting side. An exciting finish to this game is coming up our way.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Hard length on the pads, tucked away neatly to deep mid-wicket for a run.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Tried for the yorker but missed the length, David Miller flicks this on the full towards Mukesh Kumar at the deep mid-wicket diving to his left, saving a boundary! Two runs conceded.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Bowled back of a length and outside off, Tristan Stubbs slashes at it and gets it behind point but Ravindra Jadeja makes a good stop diving to his right and keeps it down to a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter one pitched into the deck, Tristan Stubbs nudges it to mid off for no run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and targeting the toes, David Miller pushes it out down to long on and picks up a single.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! This has been the story throughout this inning for Mohammed Siraj. Pitches this one up on a good length around off, slanting it across the left-hander. David Miller goes after the drive but gets a thick outside edge that goes wide of the diving man at first slip and even beats third man for a boundary.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Holds it back a touch and bowls it on a shorter length on middle and leg, David Miller stays back and punches it away down to wide long on for just a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter one outside off, David Miller cuts it right into the hands of extra cover for no run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Floated very full on the leg peg, Tristan Stubbs makes a bit of room and drives it down to long on for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Floats this one on the line of the middle stump, Tristan Stubbs blocks it to the short covers for no run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one around off, David Miller waits for it before nudging it down on the off side for a quick single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside the line of off, David Miller pats it down to the short third for no runs.
