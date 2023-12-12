South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yet another boundary for South Africa! Kuldeep Yadav bowls this quicker, shortish and on off, Reeza Hendricks backs away and smacks it over the mid off fielder for four more runs.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Banged it quicker and short into the batter, Reeza Hendricks walks down the pitch only to get an inside edge for no run.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe! This is flighted, full and around middle, Reeza Hendricks moves across to sweep it but gets a top edge which falls safely over the square leg fielder who runs backwards to collect it. Two runs taken.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on the stumps, Reeza Hendricks taps it to the mid on for one.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Kuldeep Yadav drags his length back and around off, Reeza Hendricks rocks back quickly and slaps it nicely through covers for a boundary.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up fuller, outside off, Aiden Markram walks forward and drives the ball hard to the cover region where Rinku Singh dives towards his left and saves a certain boundary. Single taken.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Aiden Markram pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that three in a row! Mukesh Kumar lands this on a good length and on off, Aiden Markram gets across again and punches it with sweet timing through extra covers for four more runs.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two! This is pitched up again, on off, Aiden Markram stays back in his crease and lofts it over the mid off fielder for another boundary.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot! Mukesh Kumar serves this full and around middle, Aiden Markram moves across and whips it away stylishly with his back foot up in the air as the ball goes well past mid on for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Aiden Markram punches it towards extra covers.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Mukesh Kumar begins with a good-length delivery, on off, keeps low, Aiden Markram is not sure and has a dab at it but the ball goes past the inside edge to the keeper.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Fires this one full and around leg, Aiden Markram eases it towards long on for one.
2.5 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! An absolute gift for India! A huge miscommunication in the middle costs South Africa their first wicket. This is pushed through quicker, full and on middle, Reeza Hendricks clips it towards deep mid-wicket and sets off for the run, Matthew Breetzke turns around for the second run without listening to his partner who is shouting 'No', the fielder, Tilak Varma throws the ball at the bowler's end where Breetzke is left stranded and tries to turnaround quickly, Jadeja gives the ball to Jitesh Sharma who does the rest. India gets the brealthtough! Also, Aiden Markram walks out to bat now.
A tidy start so far for Ravindra Jadeja, just 3 singles in 4 deliveries.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Short again and on off, Reeza Hendricks slaps it towards mid on and refuses the run.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and on off, Matthew Breetzke steers it wide of short third man for a quick run.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Reeza Hendricks tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Ravindra Jadeja starts with a flatter delivery, full and on off, Matthew Breetzke drives it towards long off for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja comes in as first change just after the first 2 overs.
1.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh..my! That is outta here! Arshdeep Singh lands this back of a length and just around off, Reeza Hendricks takes a step across and gets on top of the bounce before absolutely dismissing it over the deep mid-wicket fence for another maximum. 24 runs off the over then! A firey start from the hosts!
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Arshdeep Singh lands this on a good length but down the leg side, Reeza Hendricks misses his glance as the ball goes off the pads towards the fine leg fence for four more runs.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Reeza Hendricks tries to reach for it but misses. Wided.
1.4 overs (3 Runs) This is pitched up and on off, Matthew Breetzke drives it wide of mid off where Suryakumar Yadav chases after it and collects it, but he is a bit lazy on the ball and the batters take advantage to steal a third run. Excellent running!
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Matthew Breetzke goes big now! Matthew Breetzke serves this full and around middle, Matthew Breetzke gets down low and uses the flick of the writs to whip it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! A good effort though! Arshdeep Singh lands this on a good length and around off, Matthew Breetzke steps down the track and slaps it over covers where the fielder leaps up high but the ball burst through the fingers as it is hit very hard and races to the fence for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh begins with a back-of-a-length delivery, on middle, shaping in, Matthew Breetzke stays back and blocks it down the pitch.
Arshdeep Singh to bowl from the opposite end.
0.6 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Mohammed Siraj lands this on a hard length again, on off, straightens a bit, Reeza Hendricks tries to keep it out but gets beaten on the outside edge. 14 runs off the first over then!
0.5 over (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! This is on a hard length and around off, Reeza Hendricks tries to guide it away but gets an outside edge wide of second slip where Shubman Gill dives to his right but fails to reach it as the ball races to third man fence for four more runs.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot! Mohammed Siraj pitches this one up, on off, Reeza Hendricks leans on to his drive nicely and creams it through covers for another boundary.
0.3 over (1 Run) Touch fuller and on off again, Matthew Breetzke has a tentative poke at it but gets an outside edge that falls well short of first slip where a fumble allows the run.
0.2 over (1 Run) On a length and on off, Reeza Hendricks steers it off the outer half of the bat towards third man for a single.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Reeza Hendricks and South Africa are underway in streaky fashion! Mohammed Siraj starts with a good-length delivery around off, shaping away, Reeza Hendricks looks to play at it but gets an outside edge past the first slip as Mukesh Kumar at third man runs to his left and dives, gets a hand to it but dives over it as the ball rolls to the fence for a boundary.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 181, are 68/1. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India, 2023/24. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.