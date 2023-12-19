South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Wide!
9.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches on a fuller length and outside off. This one moves away from the left-hander. Sai Sudharsan goes for a drive and gets a thick outside edge on that one. The ball goes past the second slip towards the third-man region. A good stop there in the deep. The batters run for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the sticks again, Sai Sudharsan gets on top of the bounce and steers it to mid on.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it back of a length and on the stumps, Sai Sudharsan stands tall and solidly defends it off the back foot.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's an exquisite shot from Sai Sudharsan! Width on offer, outside off and fuller with a hint of outswing on that one, Sai Sudharsan cashes on it and leans ahead and drives it past backward point for a boundary.
Nandre Burger comes back into the attack after a 3-over of spell 3-0-10-1.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and around the off stump, going straight through, Tilak Varma shoulders arms at it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Good length around the off stump, hits the crack and takes off again, Tilak Varma does well to leave it alone.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length again but this time it is bowled on middle. Tilak Varma seemingly shaped up for the drive but in the end, decided to just block it down the track.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Goes full and outside off, seaming away a touch. Tilak Varma is forced into driving at it but gets beaten past the outside edge.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angling in from around off, Sai Sudharsan stays back and steers it down to third man for a single.
8.1 overs (3 Runs) Through the gap and another good effort in the deep. Pitched up outside off, Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and punches it in between cover and mid off. Tony de Zorzi from mid off runs after it and dives forward to pull it back in. Another three runs added to the total.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up and on the stump line, Sai Sudharsan strides ahead and drives it straight. Lizaad Williams stops it well along his followthrough.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls on a shorter length and outside off again, Tilak Varma works it down to third man for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery on the stumps, Tilak Varma hangs back and defends it well on the back foot.
7.3 overs (3 Runs) Guns this one straight to the pads on a fuller length, Sai Sudharsan flicks it handsomely towards deep mid-wicket. Rassie van der Dussen sprints towards the ball and pulls it back with a well-timed slide and saves a run for his side as well. The third umpire calls it a clean stop after checking in the replay. Three runs added to the total.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Back-of-a-length delivery, around off, Sai Sudharsan attempts to defend it off the back foot but gets beaten completely on that one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Steams in from over the wicket and pitches slightly on the good length and outside off, Tilak Varma firmly pushes it ahead to mid off. Aiden Markram stops it by diving to his right. The batters quickly snatch a single in the meantime.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On a fuller length and well outside off, seaming away a touch, Sai Sudharsan leaves it alone.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Pulls the length back and bowls it a lot straighter, Sai Sudharsan blocks it down the pitch on the on side.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings this time around. Overpitched outside off, Sai Sudharsan gets forward and hammers it away wide of covers for back-to-back boundaries.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit streaky and a bit intentional as well. Full around off stump, angled in, Sai Sudharsan plays it really late and just keeps the bat face open to edge it past second slip for a boundary down to third man.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On a hard length outside off, a bit of width on offer but left alone by Sai Sudharsan.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Brilliant work from Aiden Markram and had that hit, it would have been really close. Starts from over the wicket and pitches it up on middle stump, angling in. Tilak Varma pushes it straight back past the bowler and they set off for the single. Markram though slides in from mid on and has a shy at the bowler's end but fails to hit his mark.
Beuran Hendricks comes into the attack replacing Nandre Burger.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's an excellent shot from Sai Sudharsan. Lizaad Williams bangs in shorter and aims the stumps, Sai Sudharsan gets in position quickly and pulls it harder along the ground at deep square leg for a boundary. He looks in good control today.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Targets the stumps this time on the back of a length, Tilak Varma plays it with soft hands and gets a thickish outside edge on that one. The ball rolls down the carpet down to the third man region. The batters cross for an easy single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Another shorter delivery on the middle stump line, Tilak Varma rocks back and dabs it to the off side.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Cannons a sharp bumper on the stump line, Tilak Varma smartly decides to duck under this one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Tilak Varma prods ahead and defends it straight to the cover fielder.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls on a fractionally fuller length, just outside off, Tilak Varma stays in the crease and blocks it off the back foot.
