South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the off stump line by Beuran Hendricks, Mukesh Kumar tries to drive it on the off side but gets no contact of the bat on that one. He gets beaten on the outside edge.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length which moves further away from outside off. Mukesh Kumar leaves it alone.
Mukesh Kumar is the last man in for India.
44.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EASY CATCH! Bowls on a fractionally fuller length around the middle and off stump line, Arshdeep Singh shuffles to his right to clear the ropes but slices the ball off his bat. The ball balloons up in the air around the point region where David Miller gets underneath and grabs it well. A good cameo from Arshdeep Singh comes to an end.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on the off stump line, Arshdeep Singh pushes it straight to cover.
44.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and way outside off, Arshdeep Singh swings his bat hard and misses. The umpire signals Wide.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls on a back of a length on the off stump line, Avesh Khan tries to whack it on the leg side but doesn't get the whole of his blade and mistimes it towards mid on for a single.
43.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and quick outside off, Arshdeep Singh just sticks his bat out and gets an outside edge past second slip and down to fine third man for a couple of runs.
43.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Arshdeep Singh says I can hit them too and what a shot that is. In the slot around middle, Arshdeep keeps hi balance and swats it flat and hard over the long on fence for a biggie. 200 also comes up for India.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Hard length again over middle and slanting back in, Avesh Khan is caught on the crease and but manages to tuck it around the corner for a single.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Hard length over off stump, Avesh Khan backs away and throws the kitchen sink at it but mistimes it badly toward mid off.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Bangs it in short of a length around off, rising on the batter, Avesh Khan does well to get his bat behind the line and keep it down on the off side.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Arshdeep Singh hangs back and tentatively reaches out to tap it down to third man for a single.
42.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a hit! Aiden Markram tosses this one up around off, inviting the big shot and Avesh Khan duly obliges. Khan gets down on one knee and clears the front leg before whacking it well over cow corner for a much-needed maximum.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on leg stump, turning in, Avesh Khan looks to work it away but is beaten all ends up.
Avesh Khan is the next batter in for India.
42.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Masterstroke from Aiden Markram to bring himself back on and the last recognized batter for India, Axar Patel has to depart. Markram gives this one a bit more air and floats it up around middle. Patel makes some room leg side and tries to loft it inside-out over covers but ends up miscuing it a lot sraighter. The substitute fielder, Kyle Verreynne comes racing in from long off and slides in to take a good catch. India are now eight down.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Nagging length around middle and quicker too, Axar Patel goes on the back foot to keep this one out.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely drifted into middle, Arshdeep Singh crouches a bit and leans on before stroking it through mid off for one more.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker one onto middle, Axar Patel stays back and eases it down to long on for a single.
42.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Floats it in from around the stumps but gets it down the leg side for a wide.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Ends well does Nandre Burger and that rounds off a lovely spell, 10-0-30-3! Short of a length and outside off, cut away behind point by Axar Patel for a single.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots on the trot now! Full and at the stumps, angling in, Axar Patel drives off the inner half of the bat and gets it to mid-wicket.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Another solid bumper over middle at 141 clicks, angling in sharply and Axar Patel ducks under it.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled and equally well played! A snorter of a short ball at 144 clicks, over middle and angled right towards the helmet. Axar Patel bends his back and aways away from the line of the ball.
41.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off at 146 clicks, Axar Patel once again stands tall and plays it on the up to covers.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length around off and angling in, Axar Patel stands tall and pushes it down to wide mid on for no run.
40.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, hello! Tossed up delivery around off, Arshdeep Singh shimmies down the track and punches it uppishly to the left of mid off for a lovely boundary.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted once again around off, Arshdeep Singh with a big stride forward and he defends it out.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up full and wide outside off, Arshdeep Singh looks for the big slog leg side but cue-ends it just past the keeper.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Throws it up again, this time on a length and Arshdeep Singh nudges it toward mid-wicket.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted outside off, turning in, Arshdeep Singh gets a good stride in and flicks it leg side.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Hits the good length hard on the off stump line. Avesh Khan taps the ball towards long on and runs a single.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.1 overs, India are 207/9. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.